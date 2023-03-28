Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,494 in the last 365 days.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE SOLICITATION # 19KG1023Q0012, Provision and Installation of an Automatic Irrigation System

US Embassy Bishkek                                                                                                     

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan 720016  

   3/28/2023                                                                                                                                     

SUBJECT: ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE SOLICITATION # 19KG1023Q0012, Provision and Installation of an Automatic Irrigation System. 

The US Embassy Bishkek has a requirement for a firm to expand the existing irrigation system at the compound.  This construction effort is estimated at between $25,000 and $100,000 and needs to be completed by September 30, 2023.  

All firms that respond to this advertisement must be technically qualified and financially responsible to perform the required work. At a minimum, each firm must meet the following requirements when submitting their request for a copy of the solicitation: 

  • Be able to understand written and spoken English; 

  • Have an established business with a permanent address and telephone listing; 

  • Have the necessary personnel, equipment, and financial resources available to perform the work; 

  • Have all licenses and permits required by local law, or an option to obtain them; 

  • Meet all insurance requirements 

  • Have no adverse criminal record;  

  • Have no political or business affiliation, which could be considered contrary to the interests of the United States; 

  • Have an experience, and competencies required to complete the inspection and preventive maintenance services for fuel systems; 

  • Have good past performance records. 

All firms that are interested in competing for this requirement must provide an email request for a copy of the solicitation document to the U.S. Embassy Procurement Office at BishkekGSOBid@state.gov on or before April 14, 2023; 17:00 GMT+6.   

Note: Interested firms must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM) to be eligible for obtaining a U.S. Government contract. The SAM registration guidance document is attached to this advertisement.  

By U.S. Embassy Bishkek | 28 March, 2023 | Topics: Contract Opportunities

You just read:

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE SOLICITATION # 19KG1023Q0012, Provision and Installation of an Automatic Irrigation System

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more