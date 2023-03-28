US Embassy Bishkek

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan 720016

3/28/2023

SUBJECT: ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE SOLICITATION # 19KG1023Q0012, Provision and Installation of an Automatic Irrigation System.

The US Embassy Bishkek has a requirement for a firm to expand the existing irrigation system at the compound. This construction effort is estimated at between $25,000 and $100,000 and needs to be completed by September 30, 2023.

All firms that respond to this advertisement must be technically qualified and financially responsible to perform the required work. At a minimum, each firm must meet the following requirements when submitting their request for a copy of the solicitation:

Be able to understand written and spoken English;

Have an established business with a permanent address and telephone listing;

Have the necessary personnel, equipment, and financial resources available to perform the work;

Have all licenses and permits required by local law, or an option to obtain them;

Meet all insurance requirements;

Have no adverse criminal record;

Have no political or business affiliation, which could be considered contrary to the interests of the United States;

Have an experience, and competencies required to complete the inspection and preventive maintenance services for fuel systems;

Have good past performance records.

All firms that are interested in competing for this requirement must provide an email request for a copy of the solicitation document to the U.S. Embassy Procurement Office at BishkekGSOBid@state.gov on or before April 14, 2023; 17:00 GMT+6.

Note: Interested firms must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM) to be eligible for obtaining a U.S. Government contract. The SAM registration guidance document is attached to this advertisement.

By U.S. Embassy Bishkek | 28 March, 2023 | Topics: Contract Opportunities