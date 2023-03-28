There were 2,402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,494 in the last 365 days.
US Embassy Bishkek
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan 720016
3/28/2023
SUBJECT: ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE SOLICITATION # 19KG1023Q0012, Provision and Installation of an Automatic Irrigation System.
The US Embassy Bishkek has a requirement for a firm to expand the existing irrigation system at the compound. This construction effort is estimated at between $25,000 and $100,000 and needs to be completed by September 30, 2023.
All firms that respond to this advertisement must be technically qualified and financially responsible to perform the required work. At a minimum, each firm must meet the following requirements when submitting their request for a copy of the solicitation:
Be able to understand written and spoken English;
Have an established business with a permanent address and telephone listing;
Have the necessary personnel, equipment, and financial resources available to perform the work;
Have all licenses and permits required by local law, or an option to obtain them;
Meet all insurance requirements;
Have no adverse criminal record;
Have no political or business affiliation, which could be considered contrary to the interests of the United States;
Have an experience, and competencies required to complete the inspection and preventive maintenance services for fuel systems;
Have good past performance records.
All firms that are interested in competing for this requirement must provide an email request for a copy of the solicitation document to the U.S. Embassy Procurement Office at BishkekGSOBid@state.gov on or before April 14, 2023; 17:00 GMT+6.
Note: Interested firms must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM) to be eligible for obtaining a U.S. Government contract. The SAM registration guidance document is attached to this advertisement.
By U.S. Embassy Bishkek | 28 March, 2023 | Topics: Contract Opportunities