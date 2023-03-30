New Text-to-Music AI Dubbed 'The Midjourney of Music' Outperforms Google's MusicLM With Unmatched Precision

BeatBot; an advanced text-to-music AI tool by Splash.

Australian tech company Splash releases BeatBot, a rival to Google's MusicLM, and it's probably the most advanced text-to-music AI tool around.

Our mission at Splash is to bring the joy of music making to everyone, and BeatBot is a huge step forward in achieving that goal. Anyone can create original music with just a few clicks.” — Stephen Phillips, Splash CEO

AUSTRALIA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Generative AI music company Splash has announced the beta release of their latest experiment, BeatBot. The AI-powered song maker creates original short songs based on text prompts, using Splash's proprietary AI for vocals and music, and GPT for lyrics. Unlike other models, BeatBot is IP safe and trained on data collected and owned by Splash, as well as data freely available under the Creative Commons Licence. This training data allows the AI to create songs that are both unique and engaging, outshining Google’s MusicLM demos.

"We're thrilled to release BeatBot to the world," said Splash CEO, Stephen Phillips. "Our mission at Splash is to bring the joy of music making to everyone, and BeatBot is a huge step forward in achieving that goal. With this AI-powered song maker, anyone can create original music with just a few clicks."

BeatBot is accessible on the web at https://beatbot.fm/. Users can try it out for free and create their own AI songs. Dubbed the Midjourney of music, this beta launch is a breakthrough in AI song making and yet another step by Splash in revolutionizing the way people create music.

Since its release, BeatBot has attracted the attention of media and tech enthusiasts across the world, with many praising its ability to create high-quality songs from just a few simple prompts. Building on this success, Splash is already working on a more advanced model which will create even better results.

The tool uses a combination of machine learning techniques to accurately and melodically compose vocals from the lyrics generated by GPT. It also allows users to input parameters for specific genres and vocals. This makes BeatBot a versatile tool that can be used to create anything from catchy pop tunes to hardcore rock songs.

Splash has already made a name for itself with its innovative video games that allow anyone to create and perform music to live audiences inside virtual venues. Now, with the release of BeatBot, the company is poised to take the music world by storm once again.

"We believe that BeatBot has the potential to become an indispensable tool for musicians, content creators, and anyone else looking to add a creative element to their projects," said Phillips. "We're excited to see what people create with it and to continue developing new features and capabilities for the tool."

The release of BeatBot is a significant development in the field of AI-powered music. With its unmatched accuracy, quality, and ease of use, BeatBot is set to shake up the music industry and open up new avenues for creative expression.



BeatBot - AI Song Maker