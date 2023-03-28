TrulyHired.com by WorkMonger Emerges as the Largest U.S. Job Board Exclusively Focused on Educational Equity

TrulyHired.com is thrilled to announce its expansion as the only job board in the United States focused exclusively on educational equity.
We believe that every child deserves access to a quality education, regardless of their background. By focusing on educational equity, we are moving forward in creating a more inclusive society.”
— John Troy, TrulyHired CEO
TrulyHired CEO, John Troy, shares his excitement about this groundbreaking development: "At TrulyHired.com, we believe that every child deserves access to a quality education, regardless of their background. By focusing exclusively on educational equity, we are taking a major step forward in helping to create a more inclusive and just society. We are proud to bring together passionate professionals and mission-driven organizations to work collectively towards this critical goal."
Unlocking a World of Opportunities in Educational Equity
Access to Top-Quality Roles in Education
TrulyHired.com enables JobSeekers to explore a wide range of opportunities specifically aimed at promoting educational equity. By bringing together roles from top institutions and organizations nationwide, our platform ensures that professionals can find positions that align with their values and expertise.
Instant Job Alerts and Online Resume Profile Builder
Our platform allows JobSeekers to stay ahead of the competition by receiving instant alerts when new positions are posted. In addition, with our online resume and profile builder, professionals can create a polished and compelling presence that showcases their dedication to educational equity.
For Employers: Access a Highly-Qualified Talent Pool Aligned with Your Mission
Targeted Pool of Committed JobSeekers
TrulyHired.com provides Employers with an unparalleled pool of highly qualified JobSeekers who share a commitment to advancing educational equity. By connecting with professionals passionate about making a difference, Employers can ensure they are building teams dedicated to creating lasting change.
Effortless Job Posting and Application Management
Our platform makes it easy for Employers to post jobs and manage applications from start to finish. With user-friendly tools and a streamlined process, Employers can efficiently find the right talent to drive their mission forward.
By providing affordable and effective recruiting tools, TrulyHired is making it easier for education organizations to connect with the talent they need to fulfill their mission.
TrulyHired's Single Job Postings start at just $149, and organizations can now post a job opening for 90 days, ensuring they reach a targeted audience of professionals passionate about educational equity.
The Unlimited Job Postings Package is great for organizations with multiple job openings and starts at only $999 a year. This cost-effective solution enables organizations to advertise all their vacancies, connecting with a larger pool of qualified candidates who share their mission.
By connecting with passionate professionals through TrulyHired.com, organizations can build a diverse team committed to creating a more inclusive and equitable education system for all. Discover the difference the right talent can make in your organization's mission.
Discover the Opportunities Awaiting You at TrulyHired.com
Take advantage of the benefits that TrulyHired.com offers to both JobSeekers and Employers. Visit our platform today to explore the exciting opportunities in educational equity and join a community dedicated to making a lasting impact on education in the United States. Together, we can build a future where every student has the chance to succeed.
