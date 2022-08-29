TrulyHired by WorkMonger Hits 50,000 Educational Job Postings Milestone
TrulyHired is now the largest non-teaching educational job board in the United States.
The growth of the platform since its launch has been nothing short of incredible and we look forward to helping both job seekers and employers for years to come.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its inception in 2019, TrulyHired has been committed to helping those who want to work in the educational sector find their dream jobs. Recently surpassing 50,000 active jobs on the site, the company is now the USA’s largest non-teaching educational job board.
— John Troy, CEO
Under the WorkMonger platform, TrulyHired has an ever-growing database of positions in the education sector all over the country. The company is proud to offer this comprehensive resource to job seekers and remains dedicated to helping employers find their perfect candidate by posting an education job opening.
“TrulyHired has experienced sensational success filling positions across our country with quality candidates,” says Founder and CEO of WorkMonger and TrulyHired, John Troy.
“The growth of the platform since its launch has been nothing short of incredible and we look forward to helping both job seekers and employers for years to come.”
TrulyHired continues to promote job posting resources for employers seeking to find true leaders that can make a difference within their schools and communities. The TrulyHired website has made it seamless for employers to post a position quickly and match candidates with the highest qualifications with the right job openings.
The company looks forward to working with more organizations in the broader education sector, including school districts, public charter schools, community colleges, foundations, government agencies, support organizations, and more.
The massive boom of virtual and work-from-home jobs has helped create an entire category of job postings dedicated to remote work on TrulyHired. No matter how and where job seekers want to work, you can find a position that fits those skills.
TrulyHired wants to make career searching as easy and seamless as possible for job seekers to focus on what they do best – helping those who want to better themselves through education and learning.
For more information or to search for jobs, visit TrulyHired.com.
About TrulyHired
TrulyHired is the largest non-teaching educational job board in the USA and part of the WorkMonger platform. The company helps job seekers, and employers connect and fill job positions quickly with top candidates.
By offering resume reviews, career services, educational blogs, and other similar services, the company’s mission is to ensure that job seekers have the right resources to land their dream job and that every employer in the educational sector can find the best candidates for their organization.
