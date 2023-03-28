Censinet Launches Censinet One™ For On-Demand Third-Party and Enterprise Risk Management
One Platform Enables On-Demand Risk Management Capabilities; Combines Flexibility of Managed Services with Power of Multi-sided Platform to Transform Cyber Risk
Censinet One™ is a fabulous and essential resource for health systems struggling to keep up with the growing demand for enterprise risk services.”USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NASHVILLE, TN – VIVE 2023 CONFERENCE – Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced at ViVE 2023 the launch of Censinet One™, an on-demand solution for risk management in healthcare. Delivered as a managed service-enabled platform, Censinet One™ provides maximum flexibility to healthcare organizations looking to automate, optimize, scale, and transform their third party and enterprise risk management programs.
— George Carion, CTO and CISO at Cedars-Sinai Health System
“Censint One™ delivers the industry’s first and only on-demand solution for managing third party and enterprise risk in healthcare,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “Censinet One™ meets our customers where they are in terms of program resources, workforce availability, assessment capacity, and budget, and affords them maximum optionality to leverage the power and speed of total automation for cyber risk management – making Censinet not only the industry’s fastest solution, but the most affordable and flexible.”
With Censinet One™, healthcare organizations have the option to automate, optimize, and scale their third party and enterprise risk program through use of the Censinet RiskOps™ platform and leverage a fully-outsourced, on-demand managed services capability supported directly by Censinet and its ecosystem of cybersecurity partners. As budgets, resources, workforce availability, M&A, new initiatives, and risk assessment capacity change over time, healthcare organizations can concurrently change the resource mix on, and utilization of, the Censinet RiskOps platform on-demand and as needed – without sacrificing risk coverage, assessment speed, or risk reduction.
Censinet One™ is a fabulous and essential resource for health systems struggling to keep up growing demand for enterprise risk services,” said George Carion, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer at Cedars-Sinai Health System. “Based on shifting resources and workforce capacity, this model gives us the flexibility to seamlessly respond to a change in the volume of risk assessments we perform in-house and leverage Censinet’s managed services team as needed – with the same overall efficiency and effectiveness.”
Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps™, the first and only cloud-based risk exchange for healthcare, enabling total automation of all third party risk management workflows and processes. With immediate access to up-to-date cyber risk data for over 35,000 vendors and products in Censinet’s Digital Risk Catalog™, organizations can share and strengthen mutual risk posture in the most efficient, effective, and secure way. With fully-automated risk workflows 1-Click Assessments™, and automated delta-based reassessments, Censinet significantly accelerates the risk assessment process, driving down assessment completion times from weeks to the click of a button. Powered by the total automation of Censinet RiskOps™, Censinet One™ significantly shifts the unit economics of the risk assessment process across the entire vendor/product lifecycle, making Censinet One the industry’s most affordable, flexible, and fastest solution.
Censinet One™ is available now to all healthcare delivery organizations (HDOs) and healthcare vendors. To learn more about Censinet One™ at ViVE 2023, drop by Censinet’s booth #2152 or email vive2023@censinet.com during the show to connect with a Censinet team member.
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps™ delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
# # #
