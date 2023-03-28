Openforce Appoints Catherine Wright as Chief Product Officer

Proven executive brings over 25 years of product management leadership to deliver the highest quality insurtech and contractor compliance and payment solutions
Cathy's extensive leadership experience in product management, coupled with her exceptional communication skills, is a valuable addition to our executive leadership team.”
— Wendy Greenland, Openforce CEO
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Openforce, the leading software technology platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor workforces, today announced the appointment of Catherine Wright as Chief Product Officer. In this newly created executive role, Wright will help ensure Openforce's products continue to be innovative and competitive while also anticipating end-user future needs.
Wright comes to Openforce with over 25 years of product management and marketing experience, with expertise in bringing B2B software, data solutions, and services to market.
Most recently, as the Executive Vice President, Product Management at Clear Capital, Wright led product strategy for a robust suite of SaaS, data intelligence, and property valuation products sold to lenders and the secondary mortgage investment market. She has also managed product lines and teams for information services and software companies such as The Red Flag Group, Dun & Bradstreet, Wolters Kluwer, and The NPD Group.
"Cathy's extensive leadership experience in product management, coupled with her exceptional communication skills, is a valuable addition to our executive leadership team," said Wendy Greenland, CEO of Openforce. "As Openforce's technology continues to evolve in the 1099 space with a growing suite of solutions, Cathy's ability to lead cross-functional teams will help us to continue to grow and scale our business to the next level."
"Technology allows people to work truly independently from anywhere and without limits. It's an exciting time to be a part of the growing gig economy and to have the opportunity to develop technology products that serve this industry," says Wright. "I'm elated to join the leadership team at Openforce, where I can put my customer-facing product leadership experience to work in helping companies manage their independent contractors."
"Cathy brings a comprehensive knowledge of agile software development, product roadmaps, and go-to-market strategies and will be a valuable addition to the team," said Steven Kaplan, Chairman of the Board at Openforce and a General Partner at Riverside Partners. "I am thrilled to have her on board; Cathy is an accomplished leader who knows how to develop our existing talent. Bringing her experience to our executive team will help drive accelerated growth."
About Openforce
Openforce® is the leading software technology platform to reduce operating costs and mitigate compliance risk for companies using independent contractors. Openforce frees contracting companies from the burden of onboarding, contracting, and settlement processing while helping contractors build their businesses. Our cloud-based applications enable companies to achieve more sustainable, profitable growth by removing financial, operational, and compliance barriers to getting business done. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners. Learn more at www.oforce.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.