Matador Gears Up for Launch with Initial Gold Acquisition

In anticipation of a full-scale launch later this year, Matador has acquired 1 kilogram of additional vaulted gold as part of its partnership with Kitco Metals.
Canadian gold investors have been missing the flexibility offered by other investment types to buy, sell, and trade in a 24/7 market.”
— Deven Soni
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In anticipation of its full-scale launch later this year, Matador Gold Technologies has acquired 1 kilogram of additional vaulted gold as part of its partnership with Kitco Metals. High interest in the app’s beta testing phase has prompted the company to purchase 1 kilogram of gold through Kitco’s VaultChain, utilizing their blockchain infrastructure for both security and validation.
With lofty aims to be the household name in digital gold technology, Matador has already made a lasting impression in both the fintech and commodities spaces, with Matador CEO Deven Soni appearing at both PDAC and Gravitas conferences this past month.
“We’re seeing an overwhelming interest in the app, not just from Canadian investors, but around the world,” said Soni. “It certainly validates our feelings both about the future of Matador and the future of retail interest in gold.” Kitco’s pre-existing gold infrastructure, he continued, is “an indicator of what we’re being told by beta app users – they’ve been missing the flexibility offered by other solutions to buy, sell, and trade gold in a 24/7 market.”
As an entirely new digital platform, Matador’s mission is to both democratize and unobscure the gold market by adding much-needed transparency to the asset class. Canadian consumers can buy gold to fit their purchasing needs, whatever those might be, with gold available on the app with 24/7 accessibility. No minimum purchase beyond 1 gram is required, with Buy Now Pay Later optionality setting the Matador experience apart from other apps.
While Matador also handles all transactions, buyers on the digital platform also have the added benefit of waived storage fees, with all gold stored at Matador-approved vaults such as the Royal Canadian Mint. Users maintain ownership over their gold holdings at all times and in addition to being able to buy and sell anytime, they can also request physical delivery of gold at any time.
Matador accepts payment in common currencies via integration with most major Canadian banks.
The Matador app is currently available to beta testers across Canada on iOS, and is expected to launch for public use on both iOS and Android later this summer.
About Matador Gold Technologies Inc.
Matador is revolutionizing the gold industry by bringing it to the digital era. Matador is a DTC company that sells golddirectly to retail users using Matador’s proprietary mobile platform. Installment plans define the Matador experience, enabling buy now, pay monthly (at today’s prices) for gold. It also enables retail gold buyers to buy/sell gold in a 24/7 marketplace with the best pricing, user-interface, and payment terms.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.