Matador Announces CEO of Phantom Compliance, Ryan Mueller, as New CCO

Matador, a DTC company that sells gold to retail using their proprietary mobile app, announced today the appointment of Ryan Mueller as the company’s new CCO.
Matador, a DTC company that sells premium gold directly to retail using their proprietary mobile platform, announced today the appointment of Ryan Mueller as the company's new Chief Compliance Officer.
AS CCO, Ryan will oversee and ensure Matador’s compliance with all laws, regulatory requirements, policies, and procedures in Canada and in regards to worldwide online commerce. His expertise comes from over 18 years in high-risk e-commerce environments, his latest ventures being Phantom Compliance and Netcoins.
“Ryan’s extensive experience in high-risk merchant account provision and placement is exactly what Matador needs,” says CEO of Matador, Deven Soni. “His breadth of knowledge in application risk, fraud prevention, policy generation, compliance, and third party transactions will tie up any loose ends we have to ensure the safest and most seamless user experience.”
“I am absolutely thrilled to come on board as Chief Compliance Officer at Matador. I cannot wait for the world to see the app as I already have – a visionary, groundbreaking method to revitalize and reaffirm the gold buying process for the 21st century,” said Mueller.
In addition to his role as CEO at Phantom Compliance, Ryan has also served as CCO at both Netcoins and Reach Inc, as well as various positions at Vogogo and Optimal Payments LLC.
About Matador Gold Technologies Inc.
Matador is revolutionizing the gold industry by bringing it to the digital era. Installment plans define the Matador experience, enabling buy now, pay monthly for gold. It also enables retail gold buyers to buy, store, and sell gold in a 24/7 marketplace with the best pricing, intuitive user interface, and competitive payment terms.
