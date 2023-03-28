Los Angeles Based Social Good Leader celebrates Community Leadership Examples & the International Social Good Movement

Featuring in "The Social Good Magazine Volume 2" the first ever Miss Ukraine Olga Rechdouni, Raffles van Exel, Rose Garcia, Dr. E. Lance McCarthy, Mike Howren, Kristal Kent, Marie Y. Lemelle, Leslie Ortiz World Women Forum 2023 Paris, France hosted by Star-Icon Conferences. Global speaking tour uniting 70+ inspirational game changing thought leaders. The Social Good Magazine Veterans include : Kristal Kent, Brian Alvarado, Magda Ballestero Mayo, Ezequiel De Anda, Norman Lawler, Robert Reynolds, Jessica Miles, A. Shelton, Brandi Anderson, Vincent Thomasino, Dr. Justin Gracieux The Social Good Magazine Volume 2 Community Stewards Lineup : DJ Femme A, DJ Leslie Ortiz, Metrisa Rene, NiK Kacy, Eden & Jay, Morgan Hildebrand & Jess Weiner, Nate Lovell, Brian Sonia-Wallace, Sifu Ryan Scott, Noorieh Daili, Mari & Yamari, Alison Freed The Social Good Magazine Show with Kristen Thomasino discusses top issues in our world and paths forward to create positive outcomes. This news show shares stories of lots of different points of view on life.

As a milestone for the Social Good Movement, Thomasino is hosting an invite-only release party in Los Angeles, California, called "Taking on the World.”

The future of our world depends on our ability to educate ourselves, network with others, align for positive outcomes, take action, and raise positive voices.” — Kristen Thomasino

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful trip to Paris, France, for the International Human Rights gathering at the World Women Forum 2023, data scientist and humanitarian Kristen Thomasino is hosting a release party in Los Angeles, California, to celebrate progress in the social good movement. Highlights include her work with Buddytown Networks (focus groups for human rights and think tanks), new collaborations with technology, real estate, economic development, media groups, mentorship teams, and 22 published works. She also has a new show called “The Social Good Magazine Show” that is set to release the entire season 1 after the release party. Kristen and other human rights influencers will be celebrating global social good. They will see a preview of her new season release at this historic event in iconic Santa Monica, California.

This next phase of projects for social good that are being released relates to Thomasino's work to raise global awareness for many news topics, including ending the Ukraine-Russia war through increasing global trade, improving community health worldwide through shared best practices, and creating safety and security through innovative real estate ownership and property management. As a milestone for the Social Good Movement, Thomasino is hosting a release party called "Taking on the World.” The central social good theme being shared is how we encourage growth on Main Streets all over America and beyond. The event will celebrate progress in the social good movement across all industries, focusing on humanitarianism, training, mental health, nutrition, and love. Honored invited guests of “The Social Good Magazine” will include global economists such as former white house presidential economic advisor Dr. E. Lance McCarthy and highlight his recent work as an economic advisor to many organizations, including the George Floyd Foundation, Soldiers of America, and the US Global Business Forum. Global publicists and philanthropists such as Marie Y. Lemelle, recently honored by the 1st Annual Cultural Inclusion Foundation Awards for her work in social activism, are another example of successful community stewardship and leadership. Experienced entertainment genius Raffles van Exel of Artists for Global Unity song creator of “Why Oh Why,” which was created with the talents of many people, including musical minds of Michael Narada Walden, Emilio Estefan plus the phenomenal voices of Kenny Lattimore, Ceelo Green, Fantasia Barrino, & Emily Estefan. Veterans like Brian Alvarado, Andrew Shelton, Jesus Siquerios, Magda Ballestero Mayo, Robert Reynolds, Oath to Country Foundation members, Norman Lawler, Ezequiel De Anda, Brandi Anderson, and Jessica Miles. Other nonprofit leaders working on global solutions like the founder of Soldiers of America, Joel Zubaid, international business leaders such as Kevin Kaul from the US Global Business Forum, and Los Angeles Residential Real Estate Leaders like Rose Garcia of “The Real L Word Series.” Entrepreneurs and CEOs like CEOs Leslie Ortiz of Social Events Entertainment, who creates safe spaces for women to express themselves and gather; NiK Kacy, who hosts Equality Fashion Week; Alison Freed of Cherry Bomb; Noorieh Daili, a 35+ year Iranian immigrant entrepreneur; Metrisa Rene MHA, CSSBB, Ph.D. of Parent4Life, professional photographer Nicolette Jackson-Pownall, Annie Flores (AKA international DJ Femme A), athletes like community mentor Sifu Ryan Scott and property management professional Wil Gauper, community free speech stewards Nate Lovell and Brian Sonia-Wallace, and more. The featured singer for the event is the very talented Jonathan Fairchild, managed by Platinum Star Media Group.

The invite-only event will feature Thomasino’s collection for social good. There will also be 40 displays onsite for social good that have been set up as exhibits at a Los Angeles rental storefront property. In addition, invitees can glimpse at creator Kristen Thomasino’s special projects for humanity. A significant highlight is the upcoming release of her new show, “The Social Good Magazine Show,” which will be available on 20+ networks in audio and video formats, including on top distributors such as Amazon, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Apple, IHeart Radio, Player FM, Podbean, Boom Play, Youtube, and others to reach various audiences worldwide.

"The Social Good Magazine Show" season 1 will include ten episodes that cover news stories and topics with guests that show host Kristen Thomasino has interviewed on important social good focuses that include: money, technology, wellness, supply chain, learning methods, leadership development, mentorship, economic development initiatives, healthcare reform, human rights, arts and entertainment, and self-expression. You will be able to consider various points of view on the human experience and how to earn in multiple communities. In season 1, you travel with Kristen Thomasino to different spots in Southern California and later to Paris, France, to share learnings as a Keynote speaker on an international stage. This event gathered 70+ thought leaders to collaborate and communicate on improving our communities and reducing suffering worldwide. Attendees from many countries, including the United States, India, England, France, Serbia, Africa, Mexico, Japan, Turks & Caicos, Australia, and others, joined this international women's day event to discuss current events and their implications for global peace. Discussions focused on topics such as economic inequality, renewable energy, poverty, climate change, education, gender equality, health care access, mental health access, racial justice, technology, policy reform, immigration reform, gun safety, food insecurity, homelessness, human rights, reproductive rights, animal welfare, political representation, and more. At this international event, other speakers shared essential insights for our communities to consider on personal finance and fintech (financial technology).

“In a business and economic environment, it’s all about transformation due to our poly-crisis era and the Darwinian times on data, AI, and relationship to technology. And this is precisely where women have a foundational and unexploited role and responsibility in making rebirth happen, embodying it and mitigating dangers if they accept their inner nature of body transformation and leverage it as a natural leadership trump card. A new paradigm of embodied value creation for a regenerated people-driven economy.” Author, CEO of DATAE HUMANUM, Helen Zeitoun of Paris, France. Zeitoun is an accomplished CEO, a veteran of the global data world, an author, and a public speaker.

Thomasino shared, “When considering the importance of data science and the application of data to help us improve our lives, it’s important to get an international perspective. The World Women Forum, 2023 in Paris, was the perfect venue to listen to many points of view and hear success stories from around the globe about lots of data operations, achieving personal financial success, and money mentorship. Various speakers are highlighted in a summary episode about this international event for global peace as well as a highlighted talk by global neuroscientist Dr. Angelika Wagner. The commitment of these world thought leaders to come together and create additional opportunities through creating new global networks is something you can learn more about on “The Social Good Magazine Show” and an upcoming new volume of “The Social Good Magazine.”

“No matter how much you earn, you must have your safety net to ensure your independence and financial security. And if you learn how to manage your pocket money, you will know how to manage bigger projects in the future.” - Vaida V. Stone.

I met this mother of three, an immigrant to the United Kingdom from Lithuania. Vaida shared, “I am blessed that people trust and are open to me. While working as a financial consultant, I’ve realized that 85% of my clients are stressed or worried when discussing their future, especially personal finances. There are numerous reasons why so many people face challenges in managing their finances efficiently: fear, lack of knowledge, social status, bad money habits, or mental issues like depression, anxiety, stress, etc. My passion for helping people and many clients’ stories inspired me to find more effective ways to give practical skills and guidance to improve their financial well-being and positively impact daily life. So, in 2016 I started to learn life coaching, which opened the door to a deeper understanding of mindset power. My friends and clients told me I could motivate and empower people for positive changes. So, I’m constantly developing my knowledge in coaching, finance, business management, art, color, and flower therapy.”

Thomasino commented, “What I appreciate about learning from the international community and applying it to the United States of America, where I was born, is it gives me a broader view of the world and how to approach solving problems worldwide. This has been critical as I research and develop my new technology offering, “The Social Good Experiment.” Like any good product owner, you must be ready to study many different points of view before creating and launching the final product or service. Some trends exist within our communities, and if we think globally, we can improve the supply chain and create paths toward more ventures that generate positive outcomes. Various networks can be created or connected, allowing us to communicate and transact globally and securely. This highlight of our progress in humanity is important to note because we can take action to rapidly apply solutions and share investment opportunities to power the next generation of prosperity.”

Thomasino was recently selected to be a member of the Advisory Board for the Soldiers of America to help work on solutions to aid the city of Los Angeles and other markets to empower safe spaces and more housing options at different price points. Soldiers of America has a plan to develop new investment properties that can be rapidly deployed, create jobs, and institute a new time for safety and security for many vulnerable and at-risk, especially unhoused veterans. Another team partnered with the global humanitarian Veterans Voices for Fibromyalgia has officially added Thomasino as a “Volunteer News Media Mentor.” Thomasino Media LLC’s coverage of founder, army disabled veteran Kristal Kent’s story and advocacy work has earned an honorary Patriot Supporter role in this organization. You can watch, listen to, or watch Kent’s interviews and shared learnings on Thomasino Media’s diverse distribution network for “The Social Good Magazine Show” and magazine distribution through Amazon. Thomasino and Kent have two episodes in Season 1. The second episode will focus on strategic moves for Fibromyalgia advocacy, and what leader Kent has planned to engage government leaders in meaningful, peaceful, productive, and civil reform for the current year.

Thomasino continued, “The future of our world depends on our ability to educate ourselves, network with others, align for positive outcomes, take action, and raise positive voices. My organization, Thomasino Media LLC, has been created to do just that. We can focus on the positive wins and progress versus the failures by providing various demographics with ways to engage the Social Good Movement to create positive outcomes in communities worldwide. We all will fail at some time. Unexpected events happen. It’s how we get back up and keep moving. Keep growing. Keep evolving to become the best version of our highest dreams and ambitions. That’s different for everyone, and that’s why I am so passionate about this collection release and the future work to come for the social good movement. Thought leaders from all over the world are taking the time to speak up and take action. Saying yes, we can. We can empower ourselves. We can build dreams from nothing. We can come from faraway places in some cases and start new. We can unify across the world and raise the vibe for LOVE. My focus is not on one political party, religious group, or community; it’s the whole world—all of humanity. I am not on one side or the other. I am a humanitarian. I am so glad to have found many other positive thought leaders willing to be examples in my series “The Social Good Magazine Show.”

I look forward to sharing the outcomes post the event and finding more avenues to unify with others who focus on creating social good in our world.”

The social good release party is invite-only and will be hosted on March 28th, 2023, at Valnes & Company’s storefront location in beautiful Santa Monica, California.

Read the Magazine & Watch "The Social Good Magazine Show"

The magazine is available in print and digital on Amazon



About the Show

The Social Good Magazine Show is produced by Thomasino Media LLC and hosted by Kristen Thomasino. Kristen is a 22x Author, Humanitarian, and Data Scientist who loves adventure. The Social Good Magazine Show is a beacon of hope for global communities, filled with inspiring stories that illuminate pathways to success. By sharing transformational concepts and taking action-oriented steps towards progress, we can collaborate on reducing suffering together—enjoying the journey along the way! So, let’s use this magazine as our roadmap: an opportunity to guide each other in discovering victory over adversity.

WHO IS THE MAGAZINE MADE FOR?

The Social Good Magazine is designed to inspire others to make a difference in their communities. Created by Kristen Thomasino, this magazine showcases the stories of people positively impacting their neighborhoods and beyond. Whether it’s through volunteering, fundraising, or simply lending a helping hand, these individuals remind us that we can all make a difference. The Social Good Magazine is the perfect tool for anyone seeking inspiration to get involved in their community. Contact Email: operations@thomasinomedia.com

About Kristen Thomasino

Kristen is an accomplished Data Scientist, Humanitarian, 22x Author, photographer, entrepreneur, and CEO of Thomasino Media LLC, a media company & Chief Buddy Officer & CEO of Buddytown Consulting LLC, a global consulting services company headquartered in Los Angeles. Currently running an active multi-year Social Good campaign focused on Peace, Love, Health & Prosperity to address current events worldwide. www.kristenthomasino.com

About Thomasino Media LLC

Thomasino Media LLC is on a mission to help the world become more understanding and kind by supplying thought-provoking content that encourages people to gain insight into others' perspectives. Each piece of media serves as an invitation for people to step out of their own lives and explore life from many points of view, with the goal being creating compassionate humans who cherish Social Good in all areas. Join us today on this inspiring journey! Join the Social Good Movement! Learn more at www.thomasinomedia.com and follow us on Instagram @thomasinomedia.

40+ Social Good Displays for Peace, Love, Health & Prosperity to "Take on the World" by Global Humanitarian Kristen Thomasino