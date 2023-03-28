Press Releases

03/27/2023

Governor Lamont: Flags Lowered To Half-Staff in Honor of the Victims of the Mass Shooting in Nashville, Tennessee

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that – in accordance with a proclamation from President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. directing flags to be lowered throughout the country as a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the mass shooting this morning in Nashville, Tennessee – he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to fly at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

“I am sickened and heartbroken by another mass shooting at a school by a person with assault weapons,” Governor Lamont said. “Our elected leaders in Congress have become too complacent and comfortable with doing nothing to protect Americans from this epidemic of gun violence. The overwhelming majority of Americans support meaningful reforms on gun violence prevention and it is far past time that Congress acts.”