Mind-Blowing Read is Guaranteed to Change the Way Readers View the Present and Reality

Shapership is available to order worldwide on Amazon

Shapership Publishing presents an inspirational approach to seeing the world in a whole different way and discover how each person can make an impact.

BRUSSELS, BELGUIM, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Authors Aline Frankfort and Jean-Louis Baudoin provide a powerful and refreshing look at how one no longer needs a leadership title to make an impact on society in The Art of Shapership: The Eye Only Sees What the Brain Is Ready to Understand ($19.99, paperback, 979-8-218-14709-9).

Aline Frankfort and Jean-Louis Baudoin introduce readers to the art of “Shapership” as a way to open new paths to the future and introduce new “shapes” to society. The authors associate the word "shaping" as in "shaping a diamond" and the word "ship" as in “friendship” and "craftsmanship." The book acts as a guide and map to see the world in a different manner. Through this cleverly written approach, readers will be intrigued by the thought-provoking examples, evidence and transformative material. All will appreciate the shift in mindset that will open the doors to discovering that vision creates reality.

The book focuses on three fundamental elements of the Shapers Mindset: Creative Resistance (the big NO), a Transformative Vision (the big YES) and Anticipative Experimentation (the Creative HOW.)

“The eye only sees what the brain is ready to understand,” says the authors. “The way we look at things changes our lives. It is our mind that creates our reality, not the opposite. We need to become thoughtful and mindful people who have the courage, the flexibility, and the capacity to see things differently and to creatively reinvent our approaches. Shapership can provide us with a lens and an inspiration to make more conscious decisions on who we want to be.”

Author, Aline Frankfort lives between Utopia and Reality, between the Impossible and the Possible. She has sharpened her skills in “opening the doors of perceptions” to refresh and broaden the vision of the world as well as to enhance capacities to craft meaning-making realities.

Author, Jean-Louis Baudoin embodies serious creativity. He loves opening new Perceptions and Possibilities, convinced that they can lead people to realize a concrete Utopia: new attitudes, new relations, new behaviours.


The Art of Shapership: The Eye Only Sees What the Brain Is Ready to Understand is available for pre-order online through amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com. Publication date is April 18, 2023.

Aline Frankfort

