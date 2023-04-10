New Novel Shows Abuse Victims That There is So Much More to Life

This book encompasses many aspects of mental health, our current broken criminal justice system, domestic violence, and counseling.”
UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Domestic violence can be either physical or mental abuse, but both will inevitably lead to serious mental health conditions and physical disabilities. The good news is that it’s possible to leave an abusive partner and lead a stable, happy, healthy life, and in her new novel, The Counselor’s Counselor, author Rose Hamilton shows us how. In a society placing an increasingly large emphasis on mental health, this novel is sure to resonate with readers.
Flame, a counselor-in-training, encounters enlightenment while reflecting on past life-changing events during her residency abroad. While exploring the site of her residency, she encounters her destined beau. This experience encourages self-assessment while triggering Flame's uncomfortable emotions.
Later entering psychotherapy, Flame leads weekly conversations with her therapist as she reports on the progress she is achieving. These conversations lead to magnificent discoveries as Flame and her therapist analyze her emotions and past trauma through each chapter. Her therapist gains powerful insight into Flame’s repetitive self-destructive behaviors and thoughts through Flame's creative and studious memoir.
Flame’s therapeutic mission is to achieve holistic stability by documenting her past in order to find healing and future solutions. Flame's mythic memoir creation encompasses her emotions, intellect, and unique personality. Through the exploration of her past experiences of abandonment, abuse, grief, rape and betrayal, Flame finally achieves rebirth. Embracing a profound sense of self-enlightenment, awareness, success, and love, Flame becomes who she was always meant to be.
The book aims to encourage and support victims and families of domestic violence while educating the community. Hamilton’s book dispels the myriad misconceptions and preconceived notions that surround the victim community, shows readers the reality of domestic violence and exposes the dangerous cycle offenders often create.
“This book encompasses many aspects of mental health, our current broken criminal justice system, domestic violence, and counseling,” said one Amazon reviewer. “Rose embraces a new counseling technique which she created. This concept proves effective. It also a very visual book.” Filled with powerful, evocative prose while remaining easily digestible for readers of any background, The Counselor’s Counselor has something for everyone.
The Counselor’s Counselor is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
About the author:
Rose Hamilton, 32, a Pennsylvania native, graduated with her Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice in 2013 with honors at Neumann University. She then continued her education at Neumann, graduating with honors in 2015 with a Master’s degree in Strategic and Organizational Leadership. She is continuing to expand her knowledge by continuing her education with a Master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health at Capella University. Rose's personal experiences inspired her writing and career. Her primary goal is to inspire, educate and advocate for awareness in the field of Mental Health.
