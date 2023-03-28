Daher, Hartzell Propeller Develop Five-Blade Prop Option for New, Preowned Kodiak 100s
Replaces Standard Hartzell Four-Blade Metal Prop
Daher Kodiak is quite enthusiastic to offer this five-blade carbon fiber Hartzell propeller as an option on the Kodiak 100.”LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Under a recently approved STC, Hartzell Propeller’s five-blade composite propeller for Daher Kodiak 100 aircraft will be available as a factory option and for retrofit under Hartzell’s Top Prop program. The propeller can replace the four-blade aluminum Hartzell prop, now standard equipment on Kodiak 100s.
— SVP of Daher’s Aircraft Division Nicolas Chabbert
The Daher, Hartzell development was announced today by Daher at SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo, held here from March 28 to April 2. The aerodynamic design of the new propeller’s carbon fiber blades allow RPM to be reduced from 2,200 to 2,000 RPM, reducing noise while producing smoother operations with no loss in climb and cruise performance.
“Daher Kodiak is quite enthusiastic to offer this five-blade carbon fiber Hartzell propeller as an option on the Kodiak 100. It provides a significant upgrade in performance, noise signature, and ramp appeal, and is consistent with the latest composite propeller technology that Hartzell developed for the Kodiak 900,” said Nicolas Chabbert, SVP of Daher’s Aircraft Division.
“This new lightweight propeller option gives Kodiak 100 pilots a five percent shorter takeoff roll, with less vibration and even quieter flights,” said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. “We have worked with Daher for years on their TBM platform, and we are very pleased to continue our partnership with them, enabling their STOL Kodiak to perform even better with a new, customized five-blade composite Hartzell prop,” he added.
The new Hartzell prop for the Kodiak 100 also provides a significant noise reduction of six dB(A) compared to the current standard prop. As part of the STC flight test plan, measured flyover noise was 77 dB(A), significantly lower than the EASA requirement of 85 dB(A), and less than the strict German requirement of 78 dB(A).
The new 96-inch diameter prop saves 13 pounds of rotating weight by utilizing Hartzell’s Raptor propeller system and carbon fiber blades. The prop includes anti-ice, and maintains FIKI status. The five-blade propeller upgrade is available immediately as a factory option on new Kodiak 100s, and via the Hartzell Top Prop conversion program for the entire installed base of Kodiak 100 aircraft.
About Daher’s Aircraft Product Line
Daher manufactures two families of single-engine turboprop airplanes: the Kodiak utility aircraft in Sandpoint, Idaho, USA, and the very efficient pressurized TBM in Tarbes, France. The Kodiak 100 Series III is an unpressurized 8-10-seat airplane equipped with Garmin’s G1000 NXi avionics, capable of operating on uneven and unimproved runways, or on water in the amphibious version. Its unique combination of robust construction and remarkable 3,530 lb. useful load has resulted in many additional applications for the Kodiak, including special missions, medevac, as a skydiving platform and more. Daher introduced the larger Kodiak 900 version in 2022, featuring a fuselage length extension of 3.9 feet for more passenger room and cargo space, a cruise speed increase to 210 KTAS, and a greater useful load while offering a maximum range of 1,129 nm. For more info see: www.kodiak.aero/www.tbm.aero.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Aviation’s flagship company is Hartzell Propeller, the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. President JJ Frigge heads the company, which is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information go to https://hartzellprop.com.
About Hartzell Aviation
The Hartzell Aviation name brings together an outstanding array of firewall forward companies and products under one umbrella, reinforcing the organizations’ core competencies and pursuit of improving General Aviation. The storied brands of Hartzell Aviation include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation is committed to innovation and the continuous improvement of General Aviation products and services. The companies are guided by the overriding principle of Built on Honor, which reflects a commitment to quality, performance and support. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com.
