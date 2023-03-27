LuxUrban Hotels Inc. Announces Record 2022 Financial Results

There were 2,429 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,256 in the last 365 days.
2022 Net Rental Revenue Rose 105% to $43.8 Million from $21.4 Million in 2021
Net Loss of $(9.4) Million Included Approximately $9.0 Million of Non-Cash Charges and $4.1 Million of One-Time Costs Associated with Exit from Legacy Apartment Rental Business
Adjusted Cash Net Income of $3.8 Million for 2022
2022 EBITDA Improved to $8.3 Million and Adjusted EBITDA Rose to $12.4 Million
LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (or the "Company") LUXH, which utilizes an asset-light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in these properties in key major metropolitan cities, today announced financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022. Reported results include Adjusted cash net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP measures and are accompanied by reconciliation tables in this release.
2022 Full Year Financial Overview Compared to 2021 Full Year
Select 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Overview Compared to 2021 Fourth Quarter
2022 Full Year Operational Highlights Compared to 2021 Full Year
Select Recent 2023 Developments
Financial Condition
At December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents and Treasury Bills totaled $3.7 million, restricted cash was $1.1 million, and total debt was $16.5 million, $9.1 million of which consisted of Senior Secured Notes, $2.0 million of short-term business financing, and other debt of $5.4 million. The Company estimates that total debt has been reduced by over $6 million subsequent to December 31, 2022 via its previously announced debt to equity conversion initiatives and debt paydown via cash generated from operations.
Commentary
"Our performance in 2022 reflected our thoughtful approach to creating a sustainable, scalable and predictable operating model," said Brian Ferdinand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The costs and expenses we recorded in 2022 should not mask the significant progress we made in expanding our business and establishing a foundation for anticipated continued growth in 2023. We more than doubled net rental revenue, improved the efficiency of our operations, and, on an adjusted basis, reported our fifth consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA. We completed our initial public offering, underwent a corporate re-branding, increased our property portfolio on a fully funded basis, established LuxUrban's presence in New Orleans, and added property density in New York City and Miami. We also exited our legacy apartment rental business, SoBeNY, as part of our plan to focus exclusively on the short-term stay hotel rental business. Although this shift resulted in non-recurring cash exit costs of $4.1 million in 2022, we believe that we are now well-positioned to capitalize on the ongoing recovery in global travel."
Mr. Ferdinand continued, "The ongoing distress in hotel assets created by the pandemic and exacerbated by rapidly rising interest rates has resulted in new and challenging financial requirements for hotel owners and created an elongated multi-year opportunity for LuxUrban to secure long-term operating rights to quality, turnkey hotel properties at historic cycle lows. We plan to continue to expand our property portfolio throughout 2023 with selective, high-quality assets to drive further growth via our asset light business model, which includes exploring new locations in the U.S. and the expected opening of our first property in London during Q2 2023. We will continue to apply our advanced revenue management capabilities and plan to pursue previously untapped, high margin revenue streams at each of our leased properties beginning in the second quarter of 2023."
"The continued scaling, maturation, and evolution of our business is expected to produce higher RevPAR, expanded margins, and accelerated free cash flow generation as we move through 2023," said Shanoop Kothari, President and Chief Financial Officer. "Our previously announced amended Revenue Share Agreement and debt to equity conversions also strengthened our balance sheet. We expect that our working capital position will improve materially beginning in Q1 2023 and plan to direct a portion of our estimated free cash flow in 2023 towards substantially reducing or potentially eliminating debt by year end, while still meeting projected growth targets."
2023 Guidance
The Company is currently in various stages of negotiation with multiple property owners to acquire the long-term operating rights for hotels in the United States and Europe. For the year ending December 31, 2023, the Company is reiterating its previous guidance of net rental revenue of $115 to $120 million and EBIDTA of $21 to $25 million.
This financial guidance for 2023 does not reflect any expected material positive contribution that the 2,500-3,000 total short term stay hotel units that the Company expects to have operational by December 31, 2023 will produce on net rental revenue and EBITDA.
This financial and operations guidance is based on, among other factors, current business, economic, and public health conditions; the status of the Company's acquisition pipeline and its ability to enter into these potential leases; and its current view of forward-looking unit operating metrics.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 9:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial:
A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online from the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.luxurbanhotels.com or via https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=XKvT9VbR
LuxUrban Hotels Inc.
LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases to business and vacation travelers through the company's online portal and third-party sales and distribution channels. The company currently manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans and Los Angeles. As of the date of this release, the company has approximately 1,200 hotel rooms available for rent, and seeks to rapidly build its portfolio on favorable economics through the acquisition of additional accommodations that were dislocated or are underutilized as a result of the pandemic and current economic conditions. In late 2021, the company commenced the process of winding down its legacy business of leasing and re-leasing multifamily residential units, as it pivoted toward its new strategy of leasing hotels. This transition has been substantially completed.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to financial and operational guidance, scheduled property openings, expected closing of noted lease transactions, continued closing on additional leases for properties in the Company's pipeline, as well the Company's anticipated ability to commercialize efficiently and profitably the properties it leases and will lease in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our public filings with the SEC, including in Item 1A of our 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results including, but not limited to business strategy, leasing terms, high-level occupancy rates, and sales and growth plans. The financial projections provided herein are based on certain assumptions and existing and anticipated market, travel and public health conditions, all of which may change. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Non-GAAP Information
The Company defines adjusted cash net income as net income (loss) before non-cash income taxes, stock compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, non-financing charges, and cash exit costs related to its exit from its legacy apartment rental business. The Company believes that adjusted net income is useful to investors as a measure of a company's operating performance, without regard to generally non-recurring items and non-cash activity. The Company seeks to achieve profitable, long-term growth by monitoring and analyzing key operating metrics, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, financing costs, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, and incremental processing and channel fees, and Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, financing costs, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, incremental processing and channel fees, and cash fees associated with its exit from the apartment rental business. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial metrics and related computations to evaluate and manage the business and to plan and make near and long-term operating and strategic decisions. The management team believes these non-GAAP financial metrics are useful to investors to provide supplemental information in addition to the GAAP financial results. Management reviews the use of its primary key operating metrics from time-to-time. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be a substitute for any GAAP financial measure and as calculated, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry. The Company's management team believes it is useful to provide investors with the same financial information that it uses internally to make comparisons of historical operating results, identify trends in underlying operating results, and evaluate its business. For purposes of the guidance provided herein for the year ended December 31, 2023, however, estimating such GAAP measures with the required precision necessary to provide a meaningful reconciliation could not be accomplished without unreasonable effort. Non-GAAP measures for future periods which cannot be reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are calculated in a manner which is consistent with the accounting policies applied in the Company's consolidated financial statements.
A reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA, net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA, and net income (loss) to adjusted net income is included in the financial tables included with this press release.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
For The Years Ended
|
December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Net Rental Revenue
|
$
|
43,825,424
|
|
|
$
|
21,379,913
|
|
Rent Expense
|
|
10,340,188
|
|
|
10,362,773
|
|
Non-Cash Rent Expense Amortization
|
|
1,894,731
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other Expenses
|
|
19,215,156
|
|
|
8,906,380
|
|
Total Cost of Revenue
|
|
31,450,075
|
|
|
|
19,269,153
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
12,375,349
|
|
|
|
2,110,760
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and Administrative Expenses
|
|
6,794,111
|
|
|
|
2,844,637
|
|
Non-Cash Stock Compensation Expense
|
|
2,547,536
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Non-Cash Lease Asset Loss Depreciation Charge
|
|
2,385,995
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Costs Associated with Apartment Rental Exit
|
|
4,103,898
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
15,831,540
|
|
|
|
2,844,637
|
|
Loss from Operations
|
|
(3,456,191
|
)
|
|
|
(733,877
|
)
|
Other Income (Expense)
|
|
|
|
Other Income
|
|
1,584,105
|
|
|
|
127,058
|
|
Cash Interest and Financing Costs
|
|
(5,483,891
|
)
|
|
|
(1,626,565
|
)
|
Non-Cash Financing Costs
|
|
(2,034,376
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total Other Expense
|
|
(5,934,162
|
)
|
|
|
(1,499,507
|
)
|
Loss Before Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
(9,390,353
|
)
|
|
|
(2,233,384
|
)
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net Loss
|
$
|
(9,390,353
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,233,384
|
)
|
Basic and Diluted Loss Per Common Share
|
$
|
(0.40
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Basic and Diluted Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
|
|
23,432,870
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
$
|
1,076,402
|
|
$
|
6,998
|
|
Treasury Bills
|
|
|
2,661,382
|
|
|
-
|
|
Processor Retained Funds
|
|
|
6,734,220
|
|
|
56,864
|
|
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
|
|
|
963,300
|
|
|
166,667
|
|
Deferred Offering Costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
771,954
|
|
Security Deposits - Current
|
|
|
112,290
|
|
|
276,943
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
$
|
11,547,594
|
|
$
|
1,279,426
|
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
|
Furniture and Equipment, Net
|
|
|
197,129
|
|
|
11,500
|
|
Restricted Cash
|
|
|
1,100,000
|
|
|
1,100,000
|
|
Security Deposits - Noncurrent
|
|
|
11,233,385
|
|
|
1,377,010
|
|
Prepaid Expenses and Other Noncurrent Assets
|
|
|
559,838
|
|
|
-
|
|
Operating Lease Right-Of-Use Asset, Net
|
|
|
83,325,075
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total Other Assets
|
|
|
96,415,427
|
|
|
2,488,510
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
107,963,021
|
|
$
|
3,767,936
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
|
|
$
|
6,252,491
|
|
$
|
4,209,366
|
|
Rents Received in Advance
|
|
|
2,566,504
|
|
|
1,819,943
|
|
Short Term Business Financing
|
|
|
2,003,015
|
|
|
1,386,008
|
|
Loans Payable - Current
|
|
|
10,324,519
|
|
|
2,104,408
|
|
Operating Lease Liability - Current
|
|
|
4,293,085
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
|
25,439,614
|
|
|
9,519,725
|
|
Long-Term Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Loans Payable
|
|
|
4,189,193
|
|
|
4,925,449
|
|
Deferred Rent
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
536,812
|
|
Operating Lease Liability - Noncurrent
|
|
|
81,626,338
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total Long-Term Liabilities
|
|
|
85,815,531
|
|
|
5,462,261
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
111,255,145
|
|
|
14,981,986
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Deficit
|
|
|
|
Members' Deficit
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(11,214,050
|
)
|
Common Stock (shares authorized, issued and outstanding - 90,000,000; 27,691,918; 27,691,918; respectively)
|
|
276
|
|
|
-
|
|
Accumulated Deficit
|
|
|
(3,292,400
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
Total Stockholders' Deficit
|
|
|
(3,292,124
|
)
|
|
(11,214,050
|
)
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|
|
$
|
107,963,021
|
|
$
|
3,767,936
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use EBITDA ,Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Cash Net Income as a non-GAAP financial measures.
EBITDA is defined as net income or loss before the impact of interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is a key measure of our financial performance and measures our efficiency and operating cash flow before financing costs, taxes and working capital needs. Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for non-cash stock compensation expense, as well as the costs associated with the exit of our apartment rental business under SoBeNY. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure of our financial performance as, like EBITDA, measures our efficiency and operating cash flow before non-cash stock compensation costs, financing costs, taxes and working capital as well as the one-time nature of exit costs associated with SoBeNY. We utilize EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because they provide us with an operating metric closely tied to the operations of the business.
The following table provides reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Cash Net Income:
|
For The Years Ended
|
December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Net Loss
|
|
$
|
(9,390,353
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,233,384
|
)
|
Provision for Income Taxes and Other Taxes
|
|
591,968
|
|
|
-
|
|
Interest and Financing Costs
|
|
|
7,518,267
|
|
|
|
1,626,565
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization Expense
|
|
2,071,054
|
|
|
-
|
|
Stock Compensation Expense
|
|
|
2,547,536
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Incremental Processing and Channel Financing Fees for Credit Risk
|
|
2,527,543
|
|
|
-
|
|
Non-Cash Lease Asset Loss Depreciation Charge
|
|
|
2,385,995
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
8,252,010
|
|
$
|
(606,819
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Exit Apartment Rental Costs
|
|
4,103,898
|
|
|
-
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
12,355,908
|
|
|
$
|
(606,819
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Loss
|
|
$
|
(9,390,353
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,233,384
|
)
|
Stock Compensation Expense
|
|
|
2,547,536
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization Expense
|
|
2,071,054
|
|
|
-
|
|
Non-Cash Lease Asset Loss Depreciation Charge
|
|
|
2,385,995
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Non-Financing Charges
|
|
2,034,376
|
|
|
-
|
|
Cash Net Income
|
|
$
|
(351,392
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,233,384
|
)
|
Cash Exit Apartment Rental Costs
|
|
4,103,898
|
|
|
-
|
|
Adjusted Cash Net Income
|
|
$
|
3,752,506
|
|
|
$
|
(2,233,384
|
)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005708/en/