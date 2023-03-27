Blacc Bottle Makes a Slam Dunk: The Drinkware Brand That's Taking Sports Fans by Storm with NBALAB, HBCU, and Fanatics Partnerships

Minority-owned drinkware brand prioritizes sustainability by offering eco-friendly water bottles, adorned with empowering affirmations. Not only do they encourage a positive mindset, but the brand also sponsors high school financial literacy programs and other meaningful initiatives.

BLACC Bottle is inspiring people everywhere with their premier line of stainless-steel water bottles that spark love, unity, and positivity.

‘BLACC’ is an acronym for “Bonafide Love Advancing Cultural Change”, a phrase that perfectly summarizes the mission put into motion by company founders Delano Bennett, Necas Collins, and Ralph White. The three men came to America to make their own way in the world through hard work and perseverance, and they are committed to giving back to their communities with acts of kindness, community involvement, and top-quality drinkware.

In just under a year, BLACC Bottle has accomplished an impressive feat by securing a partnership with the NBALAB, earning the rights to brand their stylish water bottles with all NBA teams. Currently, NBA branded BLACC Bottles are available for teams including the Boston Celtics, NY Knicks, LA Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Golden State Warriors. Building upon a significant partnership, the BLACC Bottle team has now forged an alliance with another major sports licensing giant, Fanatics. As a result, NBA-branded BLACC Bottles are now readily available on the Fanatics website, providing easy access for fans seeking their preferred team's merchandise.

BLACC Bottle has exciting news for HBCU fans. The company recently secured licensing agreements with several Historically Black Colleges and Universities, including Howard, Spelman, Florida Agricultural A&M, Morehouse, Jackson State, and North Carolina A&T. This means that BLACC Bottle will soon be releasing a new line of drinkware products featuring these beloved institutions. “We're thrilled to bring our customers these new HBCU-branded products," said Co-Founder Ralph White, for BLACC Bottle. "As a company that values diversity and inclusivity, we recognize the important role that these institutions have played in our country's history. We're excited to offer fans a new way to show their support for their alma maters or favorite HBCU teams. BLACC Bottle's HBCU line will be available to the public soon. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to show off your school pride in style!”

“I love the product AND what they stand for,” said one recent customer. “Not only is the BLACC Bottle sleek and keeps my water cold all day, but it also reminds me to use those affirmations and go forward as my best self. As someone who works in a school, I also love their mission to help youth learn about financial literacy.”

For every 500 BLACC Bottle water bottles sold, the company sponsors a high school student’s financial literacy and business acumen goals through scholarships and mentorships. Thus far, BLACC Bottle has sponsored multiple high school students and is actively looking for more recipients.

Learn more and see the latest from BLACC Bottle by visiting https://blaccbottle.com/.

Media Contact

BLACC Bottle

Ralph White

203-612-0521

Bridgeport

Connecticut

United States