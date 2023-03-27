Submit Release
Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State

RUSSIA, March 27 - Prime Minister and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Union State Mikhail Mishustin and Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State.

27 March 2023

Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State

Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State

Excerpts from the transcript:

Mikhail Mishustin: Good afternoon, Mr Golovchenko and Mr Mezentsev, colleagues.

I am happy to welcome you all in Moscow, at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State. First of all, I would like to convey best wishes from President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

We are meeting ahead of a highly important event. At the end of the week, on 2 April, we will be marking the Day of Unity between the Peoples of Russia and Belarus. The treaty on establishing a community of our countries was signed on that day, over 25 years ago. It opened a new page of our common history and ushered in the Union State’s integration projects.

Today, one can safely say that the decision to establish it was correct and justified.

More to be posted soon...

