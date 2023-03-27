RUSSIA, March 27 - Tatyana Golikova’s meeting with President of the Zimbabwe Senate Mabel Chinomona

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Tatyana Golikova had a working meeting with President of the Senate of Zimbabwe Mabel Chinomona. The meeting took place at the Government House.

Tatyana Golikova greeted Mabel Chinomona, emphasising that today Russian-Zimbabwean relations were showing positive dynamics.

“I know that you often visit Russia, are interested in its history and culture, and make great efforts to deepen bilateral ties not only through the interparliamentary channels, but also as part of the development of trade, economic, humanitarian and cultural contacts between our peoples. I hope that your current stay in the Russian Federation will be pleasant and will leave you the warmest memories,” the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in healthcare and education. Tatyana Golikova reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to further develop the entire range of Russian-Zimbabwean relations.