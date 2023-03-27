PowerSchool Introduces International Localization Framework to Support Growing Global Customer Base

Framework includes expanded language support like right-to-left and Arabic translation capabilities in PowerSchool SIS and Schoology Learning, ensuring more students benefit from tailored instruction globally

PowerSchool PWSC, the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced it is in later stage development of localization features for customers to use in their regions developed under PowerSchool's proprietary international framework. The upcoming release enables out of box support for right-to-left language support and Arabic translation capabilities in three of its Unified Operations solutions, including Unified Operations PowerSchool SIS, Unified Operations PowerSchool Enrollment Express, and Unified Operations PowerSchool Ecollect Forms, as well as its learning management system (LMS), PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning.

"This international framework is critical for delivering our world-class solutions to our extensive and growing international customer base," said Tony Kender, Chief Revenue Officer at PowerSchool. "PowerSchool will continue to prioritize providing our global customers with the tools they need to support their students and improve learning outcomes."

This framework supports localization of a user's experience (such as right-to-left language support) to empower international educational institutions to deliver tailored instruction to the more than 50 million students in more than 90 countries PowerSchool serves. Additional toolkits will be made available to support localization for other regions and languages for the growing number of students, educators, and families using PowerSchool solutions to achieve their desired learning outcomes worldwide.

In the near term, the right-to-left and Arabic language translation toolkit will empower more educators around the world with timesaving, centralized access to the tools they need to deliver tailored instruction, elevate data utilization, and foster family engagement.

"As PowerSchool expands globally, including across the UAE, it is important for us to offer right-to-left language support and Arabic translation capabilities," said Robert Speed, Vice President International Sales at PowerSchool. "With more than 313 million people speaking Arabic around the world, these language supports ensure more educators, students, and families can benefit from the digital transformation of education."

The new language support provides users with multiple benefits including:

Helping educators, students, and families who read right-to-left interact and learn in a more familiar and accessible way.

Providing the opportunity for students to develop collaboration skills in their primary language.

Eliminating manual translation tasks for both educators and students, which can interfere with the learning process.

Ensuring educational institutions support equity and access to a larger proportion of their students and families.

PowerSchool customers can also utilize the self-service Language Toolkit feature within PowerSchool SIS, Enrollment Express, and Ecollect Forms to load additional Arabic translations as well as other languages that can be leveraged by any partners across the globe to localize to their regional needs. For Schoology Learning users, PowerSchool directly provides right-to-left language support and Arabic translation capabilities.

The right-to-left language support and Arabic translation capabilities will be fully available to PowerSchool customers in late 2023.

To learn more about PowerSchool's student information and learning management systems, please visit https://www.powerschool.com/.

