iMedia Brands Moves Its Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Call and Webcast to Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET

MINNEAPOLIS, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the "Company") IMBI IMBIL))) announced today it has moved its earnings release date to April 10, 2023.



The reason for the change is to provide additional time for the Company to keep its management resources focused on the closing of the sale-leaseback transaction, which is currently in process.

The Company will now hold a conference call and webcast on Monday, April 10, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended January 28, 2023. The Company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Central time)

U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470

Conference ID: 1373 6484

Webcast link: iMedia Brands 4Q earnings webcast

The conference call and webcast will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the iMedia Brands website at www.imediabrands.com.

The replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 24, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 1373 6484



About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI IMBIL))) is a global media company capitalizing on the convergence of entertainment, ecommerce, and advertising. The Company owns and operates four television networks, which are ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV, ShopHQHealth and 123tv. ShopHQ, the company's flagship television network with a thirty-year history, is nationally distributed in the U.S. to over 90 million homes via its affiliation agreements in cable, satellite, and broadcast, and reach viewers through its social platforms and its OTT Ap on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Samsung Smart-televisions.

iMedia's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market stock exchange under the ticker IMBI. iMedia's 8.5% bonds are also publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker IMBIL and pay holders 8.5% interest quarterly in arrears on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31.

Investors:

Ken Cooper

kcooper@imediabrands.com

(952) 943-6119

Media:

press@imediabrands.com

(952) 943-6125