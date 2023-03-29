OLOID announces the launch of no-code integration workflows for physical identity and access management

Oloid Workflow Builder Example for Aggregating Multiple PACS Systems
Drivers of ROI and value for OLOID Workflow Deployments of PACS Integrations
OLOID announces launch of no-code integration workflows for physical identity and access management for automating physical security processes
OLOID Workflows was created with the aim of helping organizations maximize the ROI of their current systems through seamless integrations & automation. We are seeing a massive demand for the product.”
— Mohit Garg, Co-founder & CEO, OLOID
SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OLOID Inc. has announced the launch of its latest product, OLOID Workflows, at the ISC West event in Las Vegas. OLOID is a leading provider of physical identity and access technology that facilitates secure and privacy-focused authentication for modern workplaces. OLOID Workflows is a no-code/low-code workflow engine that enables organizations to automate physical security and business operations, allowing businesses to extract more value from their existing Physical Access Control Systems (PACS), IT systems and other physical security infrastructure.
OLOID Workflows uses a visual drag-and-drop rule engine with low-code scripting capabilities for organizations with specific needs. It allows businesses to select from a vast library of pre-built templates to automate their HR, IT, and security operations or create custom rules with minimal coding. The pre-built templates are customizable to suit specific requirements.
According to Madhu Madhusudhanan, Co-founder & CTO of OLOID, "With a wide range of cyber and physical integration capabilities, OLOID Workflows offers unlimited flexibility to an organization. Once configured, it automatically connects and moves identity and attributes data around access events, organizational operations, and other systems while ensuring no APIs are ever broken."
OLOID Workflows is part of OLOID's retrofit approach to physical security and access for modern workplaces. It offers an array of integrations with existing PACS infrastructure, which can be deployed on-cloud or on-premises, helping businesses scale effortlessly. OLOID Workflows ensures real-time data synchronization and data architecture unification, while eliminating duplicity and redundancy, making it a comprehensive solution for businesses, especially enterprises.
Mohit Garg, Co-founder, and CEO of OLOID, said, "OLOID Workflows was created with the aim of helping organizations maximize the potential of their current systems by automating daily routine events and processes, which encompass more than just physical access, security, and identity management. We have observed a strong demand for OLOID Workflows, particularly in use cases such as automating incident management for physical security events, streamlining the physical access provisioning and de-provisioning process for new hires and departed employees, and consolidating identity and access data across regions, buildings, and various systems."
OLOID Workflows is being showcased by the OLOID team at Booth No. 3059 at the ISC West, an annual event organized by the Security Industry Association (SIA), one of the leading trade associations for global security solution providers and innovators. The ISC West conference will be held from March 28th to the 31st at the Venetian Expo, Las Vegas.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.