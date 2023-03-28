OpsRamp Earns 5-Star Rating in 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide

OpsRamp's Partner Program has once again received CRN's top rating
This recognition from CRN is validation that all of our efforts to make our partners more successful are resonating with the market.”
— Sheen Khoury, OpsRamp CRO
SAN JOSE, CA, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OpsRamp, the digital operations management SaaS leader, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide.
This annual guide offers essential information to solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers as they explore technology vendors’ partner programs to find organizations that will best support their business needs. The 5-star rating is awarded to the companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships.
For the channel partner community, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, software and service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners’ long-term growth.
In the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.
OpsRamp works with nearly 50 channel partners worldwide including managed service providers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, consultants, cloud aggregators/marketplaces and hardware OEMs.In 2022, OpsRamp introduced a new Partner Resource Center, a central online location for partners to learn about new product enhancements, partner program news, upcoming events, training and selling resources. Partners can register sales opportunities and view the current status of registered deals from their Partner Resource Center experience.
OpsRamp offers a number of training and certification programs, along with sales and marketing assistance to help its partners win more opportunities and build their success on the OpsRamp platform.
“OpsRamp's innovative IT monitoring and event management platform with integrated AIOps, along with its generous profit-sharing model, seller incentives, warm lead referrals, and sales enablement programs help partners close more deals, earn more money, and deliver better solutions to help enterprise and MSP customers transform their IT operations, said Sheen Khoury, OpsRamp’s Chief Revenue Officer and 2023 CRN Channel Chief. “This recognition from CRN is validation that all of our efforts to make our partners more successful are resonating with the market.”
“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”
The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.
About OpsRamp
OpsRamp is a digital operations management software company whose SaaS platform is used by managed service providers and enterprise IT teams to monitor and manage their cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Key capabilities of the OpsRamp platform include hybrid infrastructure discovery and monitoring, event and incident management, and remediation and automation, all of which are powered by artificial intelligence. To learn more, visit: www.opsramp.com
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
