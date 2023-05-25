OpsRamp Receives 2023 MSP Today Product of the Year Award
OpsRamp Solution Honored for Exceptional Innovation and Successful Deployment Through The Channel
This award is recognition of how OpsRamp’s service-centric AIOps solution can help MSPs to grow and scale their businesses and improve customer outcomes”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OpsRamp announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named the OpsRamp solution as a 2023 MSP Today Product of the Year Award winner.
— Sheen Khoury, OpsRamp CRO
OpsRamp develops a service-centric AIOps SaaS solution, providing observability and monitoring of hybrid environments, AI-driven event and incident management and intelligent automation and remediation. With its multi-tiered, multi-tenanted architecture and extensive role-based access control (RBAC) capabilities, OpsRamp’s solution is uniquely suited to the needs of MSPs and enterprise IT service delivery teams.
“MSPs use OpsRamp to drive greater profitability and higher customer retention with transformational managed services,” said Sheen Khoury, Chief Revenue Officer at OpsRamp. “This award is recognition of how OpsRamp’s service-centric AIOps solution can help MSPs to grow and scale their businesses and improve customer outcomes.”
“It gives me great pleasure to honor OpsRamp as a 2023 recipient of TMC’s MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution.” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Our judges were very impressed not only with the features and value of the solution, but also with OpsRamp’s Channel strategy to expand their market share and provide first class service to their customers.”
Winners of the 2023 MSP Today Product of the Year Award will also be announced online and highlighted in MSP Today.
About OpsRamp
OpsRamp, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is a digital operations management software company whose SaaS solution is used by managed service providers and enterprise IT teams to monitor and manage their cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Key capabilities of the OpsRamp platform include hybrid infrastructure discovery and monitoring, event and incident management, and remediation and automation, all of which are powered by artificial intelligence.
