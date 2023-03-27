Crypto Lists Debuts New Crypto Debit Cards Section

Crypto Lists Grey Icon

Crypto Lists Grey Icon

The innovative review site CryptoLists.com showcases five leading debit cards that provide crypto rewards to customers in branch-out move for the website.

It’s gone incredibly well for Crypto Lists, and we’re hitting milestones much quicker than we anticipated at the start of the year.”
— Markus Jalmerot, Editor in Chief
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, U.S, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Lists have expanded their visitor offering with a new section that debuted this week that features some of the leading crypto cards in the financial space. Crypto cards are debit cards offered by cryptocurrency exchange or adjacent businesses that reward users with cashback in Bitcoin or other digital assets. And, often come with additional rewards such as rebates on popular subscription sites such as one of the most well known video streaming sites, or travel perks like hotel discounts.

Since its inception, the Crypto Lists website has focused on coins and exchanges heavily, building upon the forex sector where its founders have had previous successes. However, the new cards section is a demonstration of commitment to growing the site with in-demand content, responding to feedback from readers.

Speaking this afternoon, co-founder Marcus Edvardsen said: “Although we’ve focused almost exclusively on exchanges and coins with some big wins, our commitment to our readers by showcasing debit cards from some of the biggest providers.”

He continued: “With the new section we’re giving our readers the chance to locate the best card for their specific needs, and providing added value, as we always aim to do.”

CryptoLists.com has become an ‘all in one’ hub for many, where they can find independent reviews on coins, blockchains, exchanges, and now debit cards that auto-convert crypto for fiat spending and in some cases, collateral.

The addition of the five card reviews is more than just an extension to their cryptocurrency foundations, but another string to the site’s bow. And, a reaction to reader feedback. Being quick to adapt to market conditions, and agile enough to refocus priorities quickly has been one of the keys to Crypto Lists’ success.

The site has reached a number of important targets this quarter. Markus Jalmerot, co-founder and Editor in Chief, remarked: “It’s gone incredibly well for Crypto Lists, and we’re hitting milestones much quicker than we anticipated at the start of the year.”

Markus Jalmerot
Crypto Lists Limited
+351 911065323
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Crypto Lists Debuts New Crypto Debit Cards Section

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Markus Jalmerot
Crypto Lists Limited
+351 911065323
Company/Organization
Crypto Lists Limited
Calcada Ribeiro Santos 19
Lisbon, 1200-789
Portugal
+351 911 065 323
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Crypto Lists is on a mission to help people get crypto transfers done smarter, with informative toplists and in-depth reviews. Find the newest crypto lists, the best exchanges and brokers, and the top trenders right now.

About Crypto Lists Ltd

More From This Author
Crypto Lists Debuts New Crypto Debit Cards Section
Crypto Lists Implement New Coin Listings Feature
Crypto Lists Reach 200 Different Deposit Methods
View All Stories From This Author