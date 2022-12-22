Crypto Lists Implement New Coin Listings Feature
Crypto Lists Ltd have implemented innovative functionality where new coin listings from top crypto exchanges will be shown, even with pre-listing information.
We’ve listened to the feedback from our regular readers and implemented a new and innovative feature for our readers.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Lists Ltd have responded to a frequent request from regular visitors, and brought innovative functionality to the site. Improving on existing functionality, the team have gone above and beyond to deliver on visitor expectation with a page featuring all the latest coin listings from several leading exchanges.
Most interesting for many is the pre-listing information, which informs readers of the exact time and marketplace of a new coin or token before it goes live on an exchange. This enables potential investors to see which particular exchange is about to list the coin, and to offer purchase, sale, and trading of the asset. Visit https://www.cryptolists.com/new-coin-listings/ to find out more about the most recent listings.
"We’ve listened to the feedback from our regular readers and implemented a new and innovative feature for our readers. As potential investors can find upcoming listings ahead of time in one centralized spot, they’re better prepared and can make more informed and smarter decisions on the latest coins and tokens”, says Marcus Edvardsen, Co-Founder of Crypto Lists.
The current asset price is included alongside the vast majority of the listings, apart from when it’s not possible due to specific demands from the issuer. With pre-listings, an accompanying listing date depends on when the corresponding exchange updates their information. This happens at frequent intervals throughout the day, so visitors to Crypto Lists will be kept abreast of the latest developments as and when they become available.
A minimum of 10 new coins will be showcased daily on the new page, with the Crypto Lists team planning on adding more top-rated exchange coin listings in the new year. The ambition of the project is large, with the goal to be the first choice for anyone interested in the latest crypto offerings.
At present, there are a multitude of categories for the new coin listings encompassing cross-chain tokens, Web 3.0 projects, Move2Earn, Play2Earn, DAOs, as well as governance and utility tokens. Additionally, there are coins that reward early buyers, which is one of the benefits of Crypto Lists’ new feature.
As crypto is highly volatile, in particular for initial launches, Crypto Lists encourages all of its readers to do their own research after viewing the latest coin listings, prior to making any investments.
Marketing departments that handle newly launched coin and tokens and like to get shown on Crypto Lists can initiate a listing request. Fill our the details and widen the reach to new people from around the world, looking for new and hot coins and tokens.
