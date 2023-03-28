HILTON HOTEL VIOLATES 4.10 CODE OF THE ADA AS BLIND GUEST WAS TRAPPED ON ELEVATOR AT NIGHT DUE TO LACK OF BRAILLE.

Is Paris Hilton aware of the ADA code violations in some of the the Hilton Hotels?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Mario Bonds provides a detailed narrative of his harrowing experience during his stay at the Hampton Inn Suites by Hilton on West Peach Street in Midtown Atlanta, GA between March 16-18/2023. Mario Bonds is a totally blind professional with over 15 years of experience in the accessibility space. The elevators at this facility violate Title 3 of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and thus, yield a very inaccessible experience for blind consumers. As the narrative reflects, coupled with the inaccessibility of the inaccessible elevators due to the failure to add adequate braille, sound and voice output for a touch screen implementation (which left him stuck for some time in the middle of the night), is the fact that the staff have no sensitivity or disability awareness training. His engagements with the staff left him feeling disrespected and as if he was a burden. Mario highlights the violations and the elevator console in a video that has since gone viral with many weighing in on the problem and expressing the need for immediate action/changes. This is not only a violation of rights but also a safety issue.Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) covers public accommodations for commercial facilities, and it is this portion of the law that has been violated. Section 4.10 of the ADA Standards for Accessible Design specifically addresses elevators and requires that elevators be accessible to individuals who are blind or have low vision. Furthermore, the technical requirements for elevator access for blind people can be found in Section 407 of the ADA Standards for Accessible Design. This section sets forth the requirements for elevator controls, including braille and tactile signage, audible signals, and verbal annunciators, among other things.About Mario BondsBonds has proven triumphant despite his obstacles and he uses his own journey as a driving factor for success. His riveting personal story includes going totally blind at age 10, abuse, abandonment, poverty, homelessness, and many other unthinkable hurdles. He is the author of "Without Sight but Full of Vision," tells the story of Mario's inspiring perseverance and triumph over adversity. The book is a stirring read that inspires, challenges readers to think, and tells why despite his past, Mario's video " I Am Human Too " also tells of his story of being bullied when he was a child because he was blind. Mario never stops singing and smiling.Mario would like to see improvements and staff training for better accessibility of the elevators and a clear demonstration that no blind person will be treated the way he was at this hotel, which he deems totally unacceptable. "Discrimination is unethical and illegal. Hilton. Hotels must do better".For press inquiries please contact Yvonne Forbes email via labelleladivapr@gmail.com

