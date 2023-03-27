Governor Abbott Reappoints Anwar To Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board

TEXAS, March 27 - March 27, 2023 | Austin, TX | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Javaid Anwar to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for a term set to expire on August 31, 2027. The Board provides leadership and coordination for the Texas higher education system.

Javaid Anwar of Midland is owner and president of Midland Energy, Inc., Petroplex Energy, Inc., and Western T. Corporation. He is a lifetime member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and member of the George W. Bush Childhood Home Board of Directors and Texas Lieutenant Governor's Energy Council. He has received the Golden Hammer Award from Midland Habitat for Humanity, Philanthropist of the Year Award from the Permian Basin Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Businessman of the Year Award from the South Asian Chamber of Commerce in Houston, and humanitarian awards from the Pakistan Citizens Foundation and the Human Development Foundation. Anwar received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wyoming.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.