Origen Begins Phase 2 Lithium Exploration at Los Sapitos

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - Origen Resources Inc. ORGN 4VXA (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce the start of fieldwork at its 100% owned Los Sapitos Lithium Project in San Juan Province, Argentina. Two field teams will begin sampling four priority areas within the 26,962 hectare district-scale project, following up the discovery of production-grade lithium in a previous brine sample. The Los Sapitos Lithium Project is a new discovery from the same technical team that discovered the Marianas Lithium Project in the Salta province of Argentina, soon to be put into production by Ganfeng Lithium.

Highlights:

Two experienced lithium exploration teams

Four initial areas of detailed exploration, expanding on previous reconnaissance work

Targeting collection of brine, inflow water and clays

200-metre grid over the original salar discovery

Ground truthing of structural geology

Thomas Hawkins, Managing Director, notes: "We are excited to get back on the ground to advance this lithium discovery. With technical advice already being provided by our new Lithium Advisory Board, we are confident that our field teams will continue to gather critical geological and geochemical information for drill targeting. Our experience in Argentina indicates we have an opportunity to discover lithium brines, clays and even pegmatites. This initial work will guide our upcoming airborne/satellite program, to identify surface targets and map underlying geology."

Origen's Los Sapitos Lithium Project is located in the northern part of the San Juan Province in Argentina. Discovered by Origen during a global search for lithium occurrences, the most prospective part of Los Sapitos consists of 26,962 hectares of contiguous exploration licences, covering a lithium-rich brine occurrence. Our lithium exploration team has theorized that like at Clayton Valley, the brines are contained at depth in dipping aquifers controlled by faults and therefore have never formed a conspicuously visible salt lake. Preliminary water sampling in Los Sapitos indicated lithium levels similar to some established lithium salars - as high as 390 mg/l (see news release dated October 13, 2021). Ulexite (a boron evaporite mineral) has also been identified at Los Sapitos and indicates that concentrated boron-bearing brines have been present.

Origen plans to follow this field work with gravity surveys, additional geochemical programmes and airborne/satellite exploration, leading to initial drill testing in Q4 of this year. Thomas Hawkins noted: "This phase of exploration work could be transformative for Origen. Having discovered a new lithium model, the Company will now move quickly to expand its geological knowledge, generate drill targets and maintain its first-mover advantage."

Figure 1. Map of Los Sapitos Lithium Project area, San Juan province, Argentina

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7117/159690_0af503da24fc1b00_001full.jpg

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on its 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina and its 100% interest in the 33,000 ha Newfoundland Lithium projects, and also holds a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia, a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM project in the mineral rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia, and a portfolio of investments from prior property joint ventures and sales.

John Harrop, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101 has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

