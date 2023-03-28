Brian Oram Certified as Professional Soil Scientist

A rigorous review by the Soil Science Society of America results in important certification.

DALLAS, PA, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian F. Oram, a professional geologist and soil scientist and founder of B.F. Environmental Consultants, has been named a Certified Professional Soil Scientist (CPSS) by the Soil Science Society of America (SSSA) Soils Certifying Board. Certification requires candidates to meet rigorous requirements for exams, experience, education and ethics.

“I’m very proud of this new designation as it provides valuable third-party certification of the skills and abilities I bring to my clients every day,” Oram said.

Each CPSS must pass a comprehensive exam covering soil chemistry; soil mineralogy; soil fertility; soil physics; soil genesis, morphology, classification; soil biology, biochemistry; land use management; field and laboratory techniques and ethics. A CPSS pledges to only do what is in the best interests of their clients.

Applicants for certification must have at least a BS degree in the area of Soils with five or more years of experience and five supporting references and sign the code of ethics. Oram received a BS degree from Wilkes University, in Earth and Environmental Sciences and a MS degree from The Pennsylvania State University, in Environmental Pollution Control.

Oram has over 30 years of professional experience and he is also a licensed Professional Geologist and owner of B.F. Environmental Consultants, Inc. in Dallas, Pennsylvania. He provides consulting services, plus continuing education and community outreach programs through the Know Your H20 web portal.

CPSS is a voluntary certification that establishes base standards of knowledge for individuals who practice the profession of Soils. Oram’s area of expertise is environmental applications of applied soil science, land-based wastewater management, stormwater management, and lake and environmental monitoring.

About the SSSA

The Soil Science Society of America (SSSA), an international scientific society whose more than 6,000 members are dedicated to advancing the field of soil science and fostering the transfer of knowledge and practices to sustain global soils. SSSA is also part of the Alliance of Crop, Soil, and Environmental Science Societies (ACSESS): a nonprofit organization providing management and administrative, support services to founding members, the American Society of Agronomy (ASA), Crop Science Society of America (CSSA), and SSSA. The headquarters office is located in Madison, Wisconsin, USA. Find out more about SSSA certifications on the website: www.soils.org/certifications.

About B.F. Environmental Consultants, Inc.

B.F. Environmental Consultants, based in Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Poconos, has been providing professional geological, soils, hydrogeological, and environmental consulting services since 1985. The company specializes in the following areas: hydrogeological and wastewater evaluations for siting land-based wastewater disposal systems; soils consulting (soil scientists), environmental monitoring, overseeing the siting, exploration, and development of community/ commercial water supply sources; environmental training/ professional training courses, and other environmental services. For more information about B.F. Environmental Consultants, visit www.bfenvironmental.com and www.knowyourh2o.com.