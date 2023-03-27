Deadline to submit public comments on season-setting proposals nearing

Comment period closes March 29 at 5 p.m.

3/27/2023 6:43:36 PM

Cheyenne - The deadline to submit comments on Wyoming Game and Fish Department season-setting proposals is 5 p.m. March 29. All season-setting presentations and videos for the 2023 hunting season are available online.

Game and Fish is gathering public input on:

Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation

Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons

Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons

Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons

Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons

Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons

Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons

Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order

Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season

Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records. Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April 2023 meeting in Casper.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -