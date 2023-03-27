Deadline to submit public comments on season-setting proposals nearing

Cheyenne - The deadline to submit comments on Wyoming Game and Fish Department season-setting proposals is 5 p.m. March 29. All season-setting presentations and videos for the 2023 hunting season are available online.
Game and Fish is gathering public input on:
Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation
Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons
Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons
Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons
Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons
Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons
Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons
Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order
Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season
Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons
Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.
Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.
Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April 2023 meeting in Casper.
(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))
- WGFD -
