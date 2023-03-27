MassDOT Testifies at the Joint Committee on Ways & Means’ FY24 Budget Hearing for Transportation, Energy and the Environment  

Dartmouth — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) testified today before the Joint Committee on Ways & Means on the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) budget proposal for transportation, energy and the environment. Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca., Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, Registrar Colleen Ogilvie, Rail and Transit Administrator Meredith Slesinger, Aeronautics Administrator Jeff DeCarlo, MBTA Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville, MassDOT Chief Financial Officer David Pottier and MBTA Chief Administrative Officer David Panagore gave testimony on the specific needs and priorities in the FY24 Budget. The bill entitled "An Act Making Appropriations for the Fiscal Year 2024 for the Maintenance of the Departments, Boards, Commissions, Institutions, and Certain Activities of the Commonwealth, for Interest, Sinking Fund, and Serial Bond Requirements, and for Certain Permanent Improvements," is more commonly known as House 1.

“House 1 invests in all modes of transportation – from highways, roads, and bridges – to our rail and bus systems. This funding focuses on expanding regional equity, invests in environmental justice communities, and ensures every resident and visitor across the Commonwealth has access to multi-modal transportation,” said Secretary Fiandaca. “With these budget recommendations, MassDOT will be able to make critical steps toward creating an even more safe, reliable, and equitable transportation system in Massachusetts.”

After Secretary Fiandaca spoke, senior staff presented the specific needs, priorities and recommendations of each division. The Healey-Driscoll FY24 budget recommends a $71.8 M (16%) increase in the MassDOT operating budget above FY23 General Appropriation Act (GAA) funding. This increase includes:

A new $500,000 investment which will allow for the commercial driver’s license permit test to be translated in eight languages.

$28.0 million for implementation of Work and Family Mobility Act (WFMA), which takes effect July 1st.

$34.3 million for standard annual payroll and fringe adjustments; salary increases for Civil Engineers to ensure MassDOT is a competitive employer for these high demand positions; non-federal share of additional Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) positions focused on construction; and new hires to inspect approximately 25,000 ancillary structures.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law expanded federal capital funding by 52 percent, requiring MassDOT to hire staff to administer increased funding.

A total of $1.8 billion in additional federal formula funding will come through MassDOT through fiscal year 2026, including $127.8 million above historical levels in fiscal year 2023 for existing programs such as surface and air transportation, highway performance, bridges, and airports.

MassDOT is also competing for $110 billion in total discretionary grants funding, and $3.5 billion in bond authorizations have been made available for matching funds to ensure competitive bids.

$9.5 million non-payroll mainly to support new contracts for Security and IT services, increase in lease costs, maintenance and inflationary adjustments.

$102.8 million in state contract assistance (SCA) – 9.3% increase over FY23 for the 15 Regional Transit Authorities across the Commonwealth that provided 19.0 million unlinked passenger trips in fiscal year 2022. $94 million base revenue to be distributed by historical formula and tied to clearly established metrics and principles through the FY22-FY23 bilateral MOU process. $2.8 million increase to be distributed according to the RTA-agreed-upon formula of 60% ridership, 30% population, 10% service area. Additional $6 million through Fair Share



House 1 includes $490 million in Fair Share investments. These new investments bolster capital spending at MassDOT and the MBTA, provides funding to municipalities to address key issues in developing and funding projects, expand water transportation, fund enabling projects for West-East Rail and bolster support for RTAs and other transit providers. Fair Share also recommends funding to match federal discretionary grants for projects across the Commonwealth to strengthen applications and to maximize federal funding.

Fair Share revenues would allow for the following investments for fiscal year 2024:

MassDOT: $100 million in municipal partnership programs that enable direct investments in community transportation priorities supporting environmental resiliency, public health, safe mobility, housing and commerce. $100 million for highway bridge preservation for cleaning, painting, and preventative maintenance to prevent bridges from becoming structurally deficient. $25 million to enhance regional transit through a combination of formula funding and discretionary grants. $15 million for a Discretionary Grant Program: RTAs can compete with public, private, and non-profit transit providers for initiatives including new and innovative service models, expanded service hours and/or weekend service, and rural connectivity. Twenty-five percent of available funding will be set aside for rural providers. $4 million to enhance the Community Transit Grant Program by providing additional support for expanded mobility options for older adults, people with disabilities, and/or low-income individuals. $6 million in formula funds to RTAs distributed according to the 60/30/10 formula.

$14 million for beautification of highways (mowing, graffiti removal, litter picking). $50 million for federal matching funds to support state and municipal projects. $2.5 million for water transportation $12.5 million for West-East Rail enabling projects.

The MBTA: $70 million for MBTA station improvements and to improve accessibility. $100 million for the MBTA Bridge Program pipeline $11 million for the design of a Red-Blue Line connector $5 million for start-up costs for means-tested fares



For the MBTA, House 1 also provides $186 million for one-time capital investments, which includes $100 million for the Bridge Program Pipeline project. This project brings structurally deficient bridges into a state of good repair and puts safety at the forefront of our infrastructure. The budget also includes station improvements and accessibility funding to the tune of $70 million as well as $11 million for the advancement of the Red to Blue connector, bringing its funding to 30% design and $5 million for start-up costs for means tested fares.

MassDOT and the MBTA believe that these recommendations are critical to providing safe and reliable transportation systems.

Please see the full Healey-Driscoll FY24 budget here: https://malegislature.gov/Budget