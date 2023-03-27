DCI RELEASES NAME OF HOMICIDE VICTIM IN SHELDON, IOWA

There were 2,290 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,911 in the last 365 days.
March 27, 2023
SHELDON, Iowa - The deceased female has been identified at 62-year-old Jody Lynn Duskin. On Thursday March 23, Duskin was found deceased inside her home by a family member. On Saturday March 25, the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner conducted a forensic autopsy. Duskin’s death has been ruled as a homicide. Duskin is the mother of Nathaniel Kassel. Kassel is currently in custody at the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota. Kassel will be returned to Iowa after a judge approves his extradition.
Attached is a booking photo of Nathaniel Kessel.
This is an ongoing investigation, and no other details are being released at this time.
Homicide Investigation Sheldon, Iowa
At or about 4:00PM on March 23, 2023, the O’Brien County Communication Center received a 911 call about a deceased female located at 604 4th Ave in Sheldon, Iowa. When authorities arrived, they found the female deceased inside her home. The death is being treated as a homicide investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday March 25, 2023 at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, in Ankeny, Iowa.
At or about 12:00PM on March 24, 2023, NATHANIEL BYRON KASSEL (41) of Rock Rapids, Iowa, was arrested in Flandreau South Dakota on two Iowa arrest warrants: 1 count of felon in possession of a firearm (Class D Felony) and 1 count of murder in the 1st degree (Class A Felony).
If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call the Sheldon Police Department at 712-324-2525, or you can call the DCI at 712- 224-7680.
This is an ongoing criminal investigation; no further details or names are being released at this time.
