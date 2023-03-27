Healthy Workforce Institute Founder Honored as one of Top 30 Best Nurse Influencers to Follow on Social Media in 2023

Berxi™ names Dr. Renee Thompson to the list of the 5 best accounts on LinkedIn

Social media is an excellent forum for communicating information and heightening awareness of the problem of disruptive behavior in healthcare.” — Dr. Renee Thompson

OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Healthy Workforce Institute®, (HWI) healthyworforceinstitute.com, announced that HWI CEO & Founder, Dr. Renee Thompson was named as one of the 30 best nurse influencers to follow on social media in 2023 for her contribution to the LinkedIn community by Berxi™, which is part Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance. This is the 2nd year in a row she has received this honor.

Thompson, a leading authority, and expert on improving workforce cultures by eradicating bullying & incivility in healthcare, shares her expertise, along with tips, and powerful commentary, on several social media platforms, including LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube. “Social media is an excellent forum for communicating information and heightening awareness of the problem of disruptive behavior in healthcare.” says Thompson.

In 2018, Thompson was honored as one of LinkedIn’s top 10 voices in healthcare for her contributions to the healthcare community and in January 2022, she celebrated her 100th episode of Coffee & Conversations about Nurse Bullying on YouTube. Also in 2022, she was inducted as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing (Academy) for her work to address disruptive behaviors in healthcare.

To learn more about Dr. Renee Thompson and her research, visit HealthyWorkforceInstitute.com.

About The Healthy Workforce Institute

Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant and author, Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, FAAN, CSP, The Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company’s mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit www.healthyworkforceinstitute.com.