Access inspection workflows, asset documentation, record or review video–hands-free
HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HUVRdata and RealWear Team Up to Enable Hands-Free Inspections and Improve Safety
Access inspection workflows, asset documentation, record or review video–hands-free
Houston, TX - March 28 - Today from The Connected Worker Summit, HUVRdata, the next generation Inspection Data Management Software (IDMS) Platform, and RealWear, a leading provider of industrial wearable solutions, announced that it is teaming up to bring the power of HUVRdata's platform to those using RealWear's headsets, including RealWear Navigator®. The collaboration will enable users to complete complex inspections hands-free, improve safety, and increase efficiency. Users of both RealWear devices and HUVR’s platform will benefit from this joint solution which is currently in an early access program.
If there is a single common denominator to all industrial pursuits, it is the desire to keep personnel safe. Accordingly, the less an inspector has to do with their hands, the safer they are. A wearable display screen (that does not totally obscure the technician’s vision) is a clear safety improvement. Happily, when you have the technology to put a heads-up display in front of an inspector’s eyes, you also unlock massive efficiency gains: replace a digital handheld device or use it in conjunction with a two-screen workspace that travels with the inspector in the field. Use a handheld inspection tool while keeping asset documentation or checklists instantly accessible. Get a robot’s-eye-view to make piloting easier–there are as many benefits as there are times a technician has wished for a third hand. These are all benefits that RealWear delivers, and added to that list is everything the HUVR platform is capable of in the field.
HUVRdata’s platform is a powerful-but-easy-to-use inspection data management system. Inspectors can access workflows created based on hard-won best practices across multiple industries (oil and gas, wind, solar, etc.). The workflows are highly customizable so teams can include the unique needs to a particular asset or site. HUVR aggregates data from any inspection tool, taking massive amounts of information and collating and converting it to the format required by stakeholders and accessible by dashboards for anomaly management, reporting and analytics, maintenance and repair planning, or ongoing work management. The inspection data is stored securely on the cloud for easy recall, or sent to a backend system. The net result is that data silos are eliminated, and complex inspections are completed quicker, improving operational excellence.
RealWear's wearable devices are designed for use in industrial settings and provide a hands-free, voice-activated interface—even in high noise environments--that enables workers to access critical information and complete tasks without the need for manual interaction. For example, while in the field, inspectors can access videos of subject-matter experts performing inspections, preserving hard-won institutional knowledge. Also, with their intrinsically safe 1Z1 and their new Navigator 520 and integrated thermal camera, RealWear is poised to be embedded in industrial inspections.
"We are thrilled to team up with RealWear and bring our platform to their devices," said Bob Baughman, CEO of HUVRdata. "HUVR provides users with a streamlined inspection process that is both intuitive and efficient. By integrating with RealWear's wearable devices, we are making work easier and safer."
Rama Oruganti, Chief Product Officer, said, “We look forward to teaming up with HUVRdata to create a seamless experience of InspectFlow+ running on RealWear devices. With the upcoming solution, users will be able to complete inspections and maintenance tasks without having to hold or manipulate a device to manage checklists and workflows, thereby enhancing safety and increasing efficiency. The HUVR platform’s ability to work in the field, where connectivity is often spotty, is a force multiplier to RealWear’s powerful technological advantage.”
The integration of InspectFlow+ with RealWear's devices will provide users all the benefits of the HUVR platform, enabling them to complete inspections and maintenance tasks in real-time, regardless of their location or connectivity. Hands-free technology benefits anyone working in the field, providing increased safety and productivity, as well as immeasurable convenience.
ABOUT HUVRdata
HUVRdata is the first purpose-built Inspection Data Management Software Platform. Created in the cloud, the mobile-connected HUVR Platform enables the aggregation, analysis, and automation of visual and quantitative inspection data from any device, sensor, robot, or field technician. The largest energy producers and the most specialized inspection service providers have realized immediate ROI using HUVR to plan inspections, manage work, ingest data, assess findings and generate analytical reports – from any workflow. Industrial asset owners finally have a simple and easy way to visualize infrastructure health, ensuring compliance, reliability, and operational excellence. For more information, visit https://www.huvrdata.com/
ABOUT RealWear
RealWear® is the world’s leading provider of assisted reality wearable solutions that engage, empower, and elevate the modern frontline industrial worker to perform work tasks more safely, and with increased efficiency and precision. RealWear gives these workers real-time access to information and expertise, while keeping their hands and field of view free for work. RealWear is field proven with world-class customers around the world.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.