AMBHAR Tequila Launches in New Jersey through Fedway Associates, Inc.: A Tequila Brand with a Rich History and a Distinctive Flavor Profile

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AMBHAR Tequila, an ultra-premium tequila brand owned by KIV Spirits, LLC, is proud to announce its expansion and launch in New Jersey through its distributor partner Fedway Associates, Inc., New Jersey’s leading wine and spirits distributor.

AMBHAR Tequila is a handcrafted artisan ultra-premium sipping tequila made in small batches using centuries-old recipes with 100% blue weber agave grown in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Each AMBHAR decanter is distinctively made of heavy virgin glass molded into a shape reminiscent of canteens that Old West cowboys used to carry their “Mexican brandy.” An elegant horseshoe is integrated into the design to bestow luck upon all those who drink from the bottle. The brand offers five expressions: Plata, Reposado, Anejo, Cristalino, and Extra Anejo expressions., each with a distinctive flavor profile and smoothness.

Fedway Associates Inc., one of the most respected and largest liquor wholesaler and distributor in New Jersey, has been servicing the Garden State since the Repeal of Prohibition. Fedway is capable of delivering as many as 60,000 cases of wine and spirits a day to their roster of over 7,000 restaurants, clubs, taverns, and retail stores. Consistent and determined in their commitment to excellence, Fedway markets products that cover every category of the beverage alcohol industry and represent the world’s leading distillers, wineries, and importers while maintaining a long tradition of family values. “We are excited to partner with AMBHAR Tequila and introduce AMBHAR to our loyal customers in NJ,” said Fedway Associates President, John Devin. “AMBHAR Tequila is a unique and high-quality product that appeals to both tequila aficionados and newcomers alike,” said Peter McDonagh, Senior Vice President, Fedway Associates, Inc. In addition, Rob Felton, Vice President, Fedway Associates, highlighted his confidence in AMBHAR Tequila and mentioned, “AMBHAR Tequila is a premium brand that is made from the finest ingredients and is crafted with care. We are confident that it will be a huge hit with our customers.”

Iqleen Virdi, Executive Chairwoman of AMBHAR Tequila, said, “We are excited to expand our distribution network to New Jersey and look forward to working with Fedway Associates, Inc. to bring our ultra-premium tequila to the Garden State." She further added, “I am confident that Fedway Associates, Inc., will help us reach more consumers who appreciate fine spirits."

Jaime Celorio, the CEO and founder of AMBHAR Tequila, said he was thrilled to partner with Fedway Associates, Inc. to distribute AMBHAR tequila in New Jersey. “We have been working tirelessly to craft a tequila that stands out from the rest with its exceptional quality and taste, and we are confident that with Fedway’s distribution network we would be able to bring AMBHAR to consumers across New Jersey very quickly,” he said.

AMBHAR Tequila is now available at select liquor stores and bars across New Jersey. For more information about AMBHAR Tequila or Fedway Associates, Inc., visit their respective websites at www.AMBHAR.com or www.fedway.com.

About KIV Spirits, LLC

KIV Spirits, LLC is a NY-based spirits company headed by CEO and Chairwoman, Iqleen Virdi. The company’s mission is to create high-quality products that cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of consumers around the world.

About AMBHAR Global Spirits, LLC dba AMBHAR Tequila

AMBHAR Tequila, HQ in Woodlands Texas, is made from 100% blue weber agave grown in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. It is distilled twice and aged in American oak barrels for smoothness and flavor. AMBHAR Tequila offers five expressions: Plata (blanco), Reposado, Anejo, Cristalino and Extra Anejo. AMBHAR Tequila is available in select markets across the United States, UK, Canada, Mexico and New Zealand, as well as online at www.AMBHAR.com.

About Fedway Associates, Inc.

Fedway Associates, Inc., is one of the largest wine and spirits distributors in New Jersey. The company is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, and has been in business for over 80 years. Fedway Associates distributes a wide range of wine and spirits brands, including some of the most popular brands in the world. www.fedway.com

