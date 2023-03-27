Illinois Pawnbrokers Announce Scholarships
IPA Announces the Frank Ingram Memorial Scholarship for High School Seniors
Supporting our community is a big part of our family's business legacy. I'm pleased that the Illinois Pawnbrokers Association is helping bring these scholarships back”SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Illinois Pawnbrokers Association (IPA) announced a scholarship for graduating high school students in Illinois. The Frank Ingram Memorial Scholarship program is named in honor of one of the founding members of IPA and modeled after the Neighborhood Scholarship program he launched as a picnic for neighborhood children twenty years ago.
— Angel Ingram
In 2003, community residents approached Ingram, owner of Ingram Windy City Pawners and Jewelers, asking to use the open vacant lot across the street from his shop for a neighborhood barbeque. Now, his family has partnered with IPA to revive the tradition of supporting their communities with scholarships aimed at students continuing their studies post high-shool.
The initiative is being led by Angel Ingram, who is Frank's granddaughter "Supporting our community is a big part of our family's business legacy. I'm pleased that the Illinois Pawnbrokers Association is helping bring these scholarships back," she said.
Students who live in communities where IPA member pawnshops are located can apply beginning April 15, 2023 by submitting an online application at the organization's website. Two $1,000 scholarships are available and winners will be announced June 3.
"Frank impacted so many lives in his community and in the pawn industry," added IPA President Kelly Swisher, "it is a fitting tribute to his legacy."
More information will be available at illinoispawn.org beginning April 15th.
