NeuroDex, Inc., Announces Award from Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation’s Diagnostics Accelerator

NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NeuroDex, Inc.’s approved application, titled “Clinical Validation of a Robust Blood Test Using Neuron-Derived Exosomes for Detection of Alpha-Synuclein/TDP43 Pathologies in Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease,” highlights NeuroDex, Inc.’s unique methodology for isolation and analysis of neuron-derived exosomes.
NeuroDex, Inc. (“NeuroDex”, or the “Company”), announces that it has received an investment from the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) for “Clinical Validation of a Robust Blood Test Using Neuron-Derived Exosomes for Detection of Alpha-Synuclein/TDP43 Pathologies in Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease” through the ADDF’s Diagnostics Accelerator.
This award will enable NeuroDex to utilize its unique ExoSORT™ platform to measure TDP43 and α-Synuclein in blood plasma of patients previously diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), validating a tool for increasing the characterization of groups in clinical trials in terms of pathology, prognosis, and potentially treatment response. This holds the potential to save resources and increase the chances of success of clinical trials.
Developing effective treatments for AD and related dementias (ADRD) represents an unmet medical need of major socioeconomic importance. Complicating things further, postmortem analyses have shown that most dementia patients present with mixed underlying pathologies. Therefore, a precision strategy informed by the patient’s underlying biology is highly desirable but currently underdeveloped. This proposal aims to validate neuron-derived exosome-based assays for the sub-classification of dementia pathologies.
Dr. Howard Fillit, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, stated, “Therapies targeting different underlying causes of Alzheimer’s disease that can be combined in precision approaches based on each patient’s unique disease pathology are the best path forward to effectively treat this disease and related dementias. Blood tests and other diagnostics aimed at identifying targets beyond amyloid and tau are key to this approach.”
Dr. Erez Eitan, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of NeuroDex, stated, “We’re excited to have the opportunity to validate ExoSORT - our robust exosome immunoaffinity isolation procedure - for stratifying patients’ pathologies other than the prevalent amyloid beta and tau. We believe this will be a valuable tool for companies conducting clinical trials and has the potential to improve the selection of patients that will benefit the most from the newly approved anti-amyloid treatments.”
Mr. Oded Biran, the Company’s CEO, stated, “We are grateful for the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation’s partnership, and for their support of this important project.” Mr. Biran added, “We believe that this project, combined with our efforts in Parkinson’s and Lewy Body Dementia, will help advance personalized medicine in the neurological space and solidifies NeuroDex’s position as a leader in blood-based cell-specific exosome diagnostics in neurodegeneration.”
About NeuroDex
NeuroDex is a leading developer of exosome-of-origin-based diagnostics, theranostics, prognostics, and pharmacodynamics. NeuroDex’s integrative research platform, called ExoSORT™ combines bioinformatics and state-of-the-art laboratory processes. Building on all its proprietary platform technologies (including ExoSORT™), NeuroDex develops a full range of exosome-of-origin, minimally invasive, blood-based diagnostics. For more information visit www.neurodex.co.
About the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation’s Diagnostics Accelerator
The Diagnostics Accelerator, created in July 2018, is a partnership of funders with commitments totaling $100 million to develop novel biomarkers for the early detection of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. In the initiative's newly launched second phase, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), Eli Lilly & Company, Biogen, and the Shanahan Family Foundation added their support to that of initial partners including ADDF Co-Founder Leonard A. Lauder, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott, the Dolby family, the Charles and Helen Schwab Foundation, and The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, among others. To learn more about the initiative, visit the website at www.alzdiscovery.org/accelerator.
About Exosomes
Exosomes, a type of extracellular vesicles (EVs), are small, membrane-bound particles released by cells into the extracellular space. They play a role in intercellular communication and protein disposal and are involved in both physiological and pathological processes. Exosomes found in blood have been studied as potential diagnostic markers for a variety of diseases.
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
Various statements in this release concerning NeuroDex’s, future expectations, plans and prospects, constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent NeuroDex’s views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing their views as of any subsequent date. NeuroDex does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.
