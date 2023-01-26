NeuroDex, Inc., Announces Award from The Michael J. Fox Foundation
For application titled: “Blood Test for Parkinson’s Stratification based on Neuron and Oligodendrocyte Derived Extracellular Vesicles”NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeuroDex, Inc. (“NeuroDex”, or the “Company”), announces that it has received a grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF), to study, “Blood Test for Parkinson’s Stratification based on Neuron and Oligodendrocyte Derived Extracellular Vesicles.”
The award will enable NeuroDex to utilize its unique ExoSORT™ platform to measure α-Synuclein in blood plasma Neuron and Oligodendrocyte-derived exosomes. α-Synuclein is expressed by many cell types, however, in diseases like Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia, and multiple system atrophy, the protein aggregates in the brain. Currently, there is no blood-based biomarker for α-Synuclein pathology, and this proposal aims to utilize Neuron and Oligodendrocyte-derived exosomes to develop the first such assay.
Dr. Erez Eitan, PhD., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of NeuroDex stated, “We’re excited to have the opportunity to leverage ExoSORT - our robust exosome immunoaffinity isolation procedure to develop a blood α-Synuclein assay that can potentially help in identification and stratification of different synucleinopathies.”
Mr. Oded Biran, the Company’s CEO stated, “We are proud to receive funding from The Michael J. Fox Foundation on this mission to develop blood-based biomarkers for synucleinopathies.” Mr. Biran added, “We believe that this grant funding, combined with the SBIR and CDMRP grants which were awarded to the Company late last year, validate our position as a leader in the cell specific exosome diagnostics field generally, and in the neurodegenerative space specifically.”
About NeuroDex
NeuroDex is a leading developer of exosome-of-origin based diagnostics, theranostics, prognostics, and pharmacodynamics. NeuroDex’s integrative research platform, called ExoSORT™ combines bioinformatics and state-of-the-art laboratory processes. Building on all its proprietary platform technologies (including ExoSORT™), NeuroDex develops a full range of exosome-of-origin, minimally invasive, blood-based diagnostics. For more information visit www.neurodex.co.
Exosomes
Exosomes, also called Extracellular vesicles (EVs), are small, membrane-bound particles released by cells into the extracellular space. They play a role in intercellular communication and protein disposal and are involved in both physiological and pathological processes. Exosomes found in blood have been studied as potential diagnostic markers for a variety of diseases.
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
Various statements in this release concerning NeuroDex’s, future expectations, plans and prospects, constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent NeuroDex’s views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing their views as of any subsequent date. NeuroDex does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.
Oded Biran
NeuroDex, Inc.
info@neurodex.co
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn