世界眼科視光學理事會與愛爾康將發表「WCO 愛爾康乾眼症治療之輪」工具，為全球系列網路研討會劃下句點

「舒緩、測量及控制乾眼症」主題免費線上討論將於 5 月 9 日展開， 立即登記報名

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 世界眼科視光學理事會 (WCO) 與愛爾康敬邀全球眼睛保健專家參與最新的乾眼症診斷與治療實用工具發表。 Dry Eye Spotlight 4: WCO 愛爾康乾眼症治療之輪工具網路研討會將於 5 月 9 日展開，立即線上報名，全球乾眼症教育計畫的首輪免費線上活動將在此達到頂峰。WCO 愛爾康乾眼症治療之輪由享譽國際的教育者 Jennifer Craig 教授、Lyndon Jones 教授和 James Wolffsohn 教授研發，這款簡單地互動式工具的設計能協助使用者輕鬆參照三大支柱：舒緩、測量及控制，並以最高的廣泛適用性為目標。

發表結束後將有問答環節，讓參與者有機會直接與頂尖團隊成員對談，並進一步瞭解 WCO 愛爾康乾眼症治療之輪工具。5 月 9 日網路研討會的報名網址為：https://bit.ly/DryEyeWheel

世界眼科視光學理事會候任主席 Dr. Sandra Block（O.D.、M.Ed.、MPH、FAAO、FCOVD）表示：「Craig 教授、Wolffsohn 教授與 Jones 教授三位專家向全球分享治療乾眼症和解決驗光師問題方面的專業知識，令人驚歎不已。最後這場「WCO 愛爾康乾眼症治療之輪」網路研討會將成為本系列活動的顛峰，此工具能讓臨床醫生立即將乾眼病的舒緩、測量及控制整合至執業流程當中。感謝愛爾康提供這個機會，讓我們一同解決這個眼科問題。」 
愛爾康國際與美國專業教育和發展部主任 Carla Mark（OD、MBA、FAAO、FBCLA）表示：「隨著乾眼症的盛行和患者不斷增加，驗光師每天在執業時都會遇到這些狀況。  WCO 愛爾康乾眼症治療之輪是一款絕佳的工具，旨在為全球眼睛保健專家提供豐富的知識和一種便捷的執業方式。愛爾康倍感榮幸能與世界眼科視光學理事會以及專家團隊攜手合作，致力於提升大眾對乾眼症的認知，並支援驗光師為那些飽受乾眼症困擾的患者提供協助。」

「Dry Eye Spotlight 4：WCO 愛爾康乾眼症治療之輪」網路研討會的時間為 5 月 9 日星期二，將在三個時區獨立舉辦，並開放參與者和專家團隊即時互動：
下午 5 點 HKT/SST = 香港/新加坡
下午 6 點 CET = 歐洲中部時間
下午 9 點 EDT = 美東夏令時間

參與者能在登記時選擇有意參與的場次：https://bit.ly/DryEyeWheel

此系列網路研討會的前三場，包括「Dry Eye Spotlight 1：舒緩」、「Dry Eye Spotlight 2：測量」與「Dry Eye Spotlight 3：控制」的內容，目前已能依參與者要求自行瀏覽取用：dryeye.worldcouncilofoptometry.info。

乾眼症教育計畫的網站提供了許多以實證為本的實用工具，其不受地域及資源限制，可供眼睛保健專家隨時使用。 「Dry Eye Spotlight 4：WCO 愛爾康乾眼症治療之輪」研討會以及工具在 5 月 9 日活動結束後即可依參與者要求自行瀏覽取用。

WCO 與愛爾康合力推動乾眼症教育計畫，希望能幫助驗光師更瞭解乾眼症，並提供可以實際控制病情的資源。 乾眼症是一種痛苦的慢性疾病。全世界大約有 14 億人深受乾眼症所苦，報告指出，乾眼症的發生率增加與一些值得注意的因素有關，例如科技使用時間增加、環境因素和人口老化。 這項教育計畫匯聚了享譽國際的專家，要與整個驗光界分享最新的乾眼症資料和科學研究。

世界眼科視光學理事會介紹

世界眼科視光學理事會 (WCO) 是國際性會員制非營利組織，面向個人驗光師、業界專業人員和驗光機構。其願景是充分發揮視光學作用，讓所有人都能獲得高品質的眼部健康和視力保健服務。理事會的使命是促進世界各地的眼科視光學發展，並支援眼科醫師透過倡議、教育、政策制定和人道援助，將眼睛健康和視力保健作為人權進行推廣。如需更多資訊，請造訪 www.worldcouncilofoptometry.info 或追蹤我們的 LinkedIn、Facebook、Twitter 與 Instagram 主頁。  愛爾康介紹 
愛爾康致力協助人們保持清晰視力。身為歷經超過 75 年發展的全球眼睛保健龍頭，我們提供最廣泛的產品系列，協助加強視力並改善人們的生活。我們的外科與視力保健產品每年銷往超過 140 個國家/地區，觸及逾 2.6 億白內障、青光眼、視網膜病變與屈光不正患者的生活。我們旗下超過 24,000 名員工透過創新產品、與眼睛保健專業人員的合作，以及推廣高品質眼睛保健服務的計畫，改善人們的生活。如需更多資訊，請參閱：www.alcon.com

媒體聯絡人

Charla Kucko，世界眼科視光學理事會，McDougall 傳訊部門
charla@mcdougallpr.com 或 +1-585-434-2146

Kevin Nicoletti，愛爾康全球特許經營傳訊部門
kevin.nicoletti@alcon.com 或 +1-817-551-8549

Charla Kucko
McDougall Communications
+1 5854342146
email us here

