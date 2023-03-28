世界眼科視光學理事會與愛爾康將發表「WCO 愛爾康乾眼症治療之輪」工具，為全球系列網路研討會劃下句點

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 世界眼科視光學理事會 (WCO) 與愛爾康敬邀全球眼睛保健專家參與最新的乾眼症診斷與治療實用工具發表。 Dry Eye Spotlight 4: WCO 愛爾康乾眼症治療之輪工具網路研討會將於 5 月 9 日展開，立即線上報名，全球乾眼症教育計畫的首輪免費線上活動將在此達到頂峰。WCO 愛爾康乾眼症治療之輪由享譽國際的教育者 Jennifer Craig 教授、Lyndon Jones 教授和 James Wolffsohn 教授研發，這款簡單地互動式工具的設計能協助使用者輕鬆參照三大支柱：舒緩、測量及控制，並以最高的廣泛適用性為目標。
