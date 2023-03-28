世界验光协会 (WCO) 和爱尔康将发布“WCO Alcon  干眼症轮”工具，为全球网络研讨会系列划上圆满句号

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 世界验光协会 (WCO) 与爱尔康邀请全球眼科护理专业人士一起见证一款帮助诊断和治疗干眼证的激动人心的新颖实用工具。 5 月 9 日的“聚焦干眼症 4：WCO Alcon 干眼症轮”网络研讨会现已开放注册，这会将该全球干眼症教育免费在线活动初始系列推向高潮。“WCO Alcon 干眼症轮”由全球知名的教育专家 Jennifer Craig 教授、Lyndon Jones 教授和 James Wolffsohn 教授联合开发。作为一款直观易用的交互式工具，它专门简化参考缓解、测量和管理三大支柱，并可供索取以尽可能广泛地应用。
