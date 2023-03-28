Submit Release
世界验光协会 (WCO) 和爱尔康将发布“WCO Alcon  干眼症轮”工具，为全球网络研讨会系列划上圆满句号

将于 5 月 9 日举行的聚焦于干眼症缓解、 测量和管理的免费在线活动现已开放注册

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 世界验光协会 (WCO) 与爱尔康邀请全球眼科护理专业人士一起见证一款帮助诊断和治疗干眼证的激动人心的新颖实用工具。 5 月 9 日的“聚焦干眼症 4：WCO Alcon 干眼症轮”网络研讨会现已开放注册，这会将该全球干眼症教育免费在线活动初始系列推向高潮。“WCO Alcon 干眼症轮”由全球知名的教育专家 Jennifer Craig 教授、Lyndon Jones 教授和 James Wolffsohn 教授联合开发。作为一款直观易用的交互式工具，它专门简化参考缓解、测量和管理三大支柱，并可供索取以尽可能广泛地应用。

发布会结束后的答问环节将使参与者有幸直接与这些杰出专家进行互动，并进一步探索“WCO Alcon 干眼症轮”。请前往 https://bit.ly/DryEyeWheel 注册参加 5 月 9 日的活动。

世界验光协会候任主席 Sandra Block 博士（O.D., M.Ed., MPH, FAAO, FCOVD）指出：“这三位专家，Craig 教授，Wolffsohn 教授和 Jones 教授，令人惊讶地倾力分享他们在治疗干眼症和解决全球验光师所面临问题方面的专业知识。最后这场网络研讨会将发布一款实用的工具，即“WCO Alcon 干眼症轮”，它可以帮助临床医生立即将干眼证的缓解、测量和管理整合到执业实践中。我要感谢爱尔康提供机会来共同解决这一眼部问题。” 
爱尔康全球及美国专业教育与发展负责人 Carla Mack（OD，MBA，FAAO，FBCLA）表示：“由于干眼症的患病率和患者人数，作为验光师，我们每天在执业中都会遇到这一问题。  ‘WCO Alcon 干眼症轮’是一款出色的工具，专门为全球眼科护理实践提供大量知识和方便易用的方法。爱尔康很自豪能与世界验光协会以及我们的专家学者开展合作，努力提升人们对干眼症的认识，并支持验光师帮助那些患者。”

“聚焦干眼症 4：WCO Alcon 干眼症轮”网络研讨会将于 5 月 9 日星期二分别在三个时区举行，并会开展导师和与会者的现场互动。这三个时区包括：

香港时间/新加坡标准时间 (HKT/SST) 下午 5 点
中欧时间 (CET) 下午 6 点
美国东部夏令时间 (EDT) 晚上 9 点
参与者可以在 https://bit.ly/DryEyeWheel 注册时选择他们要参加的会议。

这个系列的前三场网络研讨会“聚焦干眼症 1：缓解”、“聚焦干眼症 2：测量”和“聚焦干眼症 3：管理”现已在网站 dryeye.worldcouncilofoptometry.info 上可供按需点播。

该干眼症教育计划网站还提供有其他循证实用工具可供眼科护理专业人士使用，不论其地理位置或可用资源如何。 “聚焦干眼症 4：WCO Alcon 干眼证轮”网络研讨会将在 5 月 9 日活动结束后可供按需点播，该工具也将可供索取使用。

WCO 和爱尔康合作推出的这项干眼症教育计划，旨在提升验光师对干眼症的了解并提供实用管理资源。 干眼症是一种会造成眼睛疼痛的慢性疾病，全世界约有 14 亿人受到干眼症症状的影响。据报道，干眼症发病率的增加与长时间使用科技产品、环境诱因和人口老龄化等显著因素有关。 这项教育计划汇集了世界知名专家，并向整个验光界分享最新的干眼症数据和科研成果。

关于世界验光协会

世界验光协会 (WCO) 是一个非营利性组织，成员遍布世界各国，主要包括个人验光师、行业专业人士和验光组织。协会愿景是通过验光技术构建一个人人都可以获得优质的眼部健康和视力保健的世界。协会使命是通过倡导、教育、政策制定和人道主义宣传，促进全世界的验光发展，并为验光师提供支持，将眼部健康和视力保健成为一项人权加以推广。了解更多信息，请访问 www.worldcouncilofoptometry.info，或者在 LinkedIn、Facebook、Twitter 和 Instagram 上关注我们。  关于爱尔康 
爱尔康帮助人们看见更明亮的世界。作为拥有超过 75 年历史的全球眼科护理领导者，我们提供范围广泛的产品类别，以改善人们的视力和生活。我们的眼科手术与视力保健产品每年帮助 140 多个国家的超过 2.6 亿人口改善生活质量，这些人患有白内障、青光眼、视网膜疾病和屈光不正等疾病。我们的 24,000 多名员工通过创新产品、与眼科护理专业人士合作以及推广优质眼科护理计划来帮助患者提升生活质量。访问 www.alcon.com 了解更多详情。

媒体联系人

Charla Kucko, McDougall Communications（负责世界验光协会相关事宜）
发送电邮至 charla@mcdougallpr.com 或致电 +1-585-434-2146

Kevin Nicoletti, 爱尔康全球特许经营传播部门总监
发送电邮至 Kevin.nicoletti@alcon.com 或致电 +1-817-551-8549

1) MarketScope (2020) 2020 Dry Eye Products Market Report.A Global Analysis for 2019 to 2025.October 2020.

2) Stapleton F, Alves M, Bunya VY, Jalbert I, Lekhanont K et al.(2017) TFOS DEWS II Epidemiology Report.Ocul Surf 15 (3): 334-365.

Charla Kucko
McDougall Communications
+1 5854342146
email us here

