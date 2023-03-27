Meet the Most Wanted Wedding MC and Tech Coach who Empowers People to Transition into High-Paying Tech Jobs
What you fix your mind on consistently is what you become over time.”
— Dr. Emmanuel Osagie
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Emmanuel Osagie( Mc Attraction) an immigrant who came to America with only $100 in his pocket, has become the most sought-after wedding MC and tech coach in the industry. With a passion for empowering people to transition into high-paying tech jobs, Dr. Osagie has helped countless individuals become successful scrum masters, earning six figures in the process.
As a skilled MC, Mc Attraction has a unique ability to create a warm and engaging atmosphere at weddings, making them truly memorable events for all. With their upbeat and enthusiastic personality, he can keep guests entertained and the party going all night long. With their attention to detail and organizational skills, they ensure that every moment of the big day is seamless and stress-free.
But Mc Attraction's talents don't stop there. As a tech coach, he has helped hundreds of people transition into tech careers, with a special focus on becoming successful scrum masters. Through their coaching, Dr. Osagie empowers individuals to learn the skills they need to succeed in the tech industry and make six-figure salaries. With their own experience in the field, Dr. Osagie knows exactly what it takes to succeed and is passionate about sharing that knowledge with others.
"My journey to create generational wealth and impact people with my coaching skills has been an incredible one," Dr, Osagie says. "As an immigrant, I know firsthand the challenges of starting with nothing and building a successful career. But I also know that with hard work, dedication, and the right guidance, anything is possible."
MC Attraction wears many hats as he is an IT consultant with expertise in the Agile framework, the founder of Black Wealth Mastermind, a trucking business owner/consultant, and the producer of African Gospel Awards USA.
Mc Attraction has been able to carve a niche for himself within the entertainment industry. His perseverance, determination, creativity and sacrifice has resulted in
recognition for his craft. Having been featured on several radio platforms and receiving international recognition for his contribution to the Nigerian comedy industry in diaspora and beyond, MC Attraction strives to maintain his brand’s integrity by providing premium services.
Emmanuel considers himself a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, as he is passionate about impacting his community and beyond. He spearheaded a program by the name of “Mentor Immigrants" in which the goal is to coach immigrants and share strategies with them on how to build marketable skills and create passive income.
Mc Attraction has grown to become one of the most sought after MC’s and the people’s favorite talk service provider.
With a growing reputation as a talented wedding MC and tech coach, Dr. Osage aka Mc Attraction is poised to make an even greater impact on the industry. his passion for empowering others to succeed, combined with their years of experience and expertise, make them a valuable asset to anyone looking to make a career change.
For more information on [Mc Attraction's services, or to book them as a wedding MC or tech coach, e-mail - mcattraction100@gmail.com or Dm @mc_attraction on Instagram
