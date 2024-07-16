Submit Release
BREAKING NEWS: Mr. Jay Autos Donates A Mercedes Benz To Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA Beauty Pageant

The Award Winning Celebrity Auto Dealer

Mr. Jay Auto Pledges Support To Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA Mr. Jay emphasized the importance of empowering women in our community.

Mr. Jay emphasized the importance of empowering women in our community and expressed his passion for driving this change. He believes that the beauty pageant platform is an amazing way to grow.”
— Mr. Jay Autos
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- **Breaking News!**

Mr. Jay Autos Donates a Mercedes Benz to Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA Winner

In a stunning display of generosity, Mr. Jay Autos has donated a Mercedes Benz to one of the winners of Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA. The internationally renowned celebrity auto dealer, famous for sourcing and delivering luxury vehicles to celebrities and high-profile individuals in Nigeria, has joined hands with our charity organization.

Mr. Jay emphasized the importance of empowering women in our community and expressed his passion for driving this change. He believes that the beauty pageant platform is a powerful way to amplify the voices of these women.

Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA is immensely grateful for this partnership and eagerly anticipates a fruitful relationship. The beauty pageant will be held on August 3rd in Chicago, Illinois, where high-profile individuals like Mr. Jay will be honored with a Community Impact Award for their philanthropic efforts.

If you're in the market for your next luxury vehicle, Mr. Jay is the right choice. He offers global delivery, ensuring you get your dream car wherever you are.

Our Executive Producer, Dr. Osagie aka Mc Attraction, extends heartfelt appreciation and warmly welcomes Mr. Jay Autos. Tune in to ABC News and Fox News for live coverage of this project and to learn more about the auto dealers sponsoring us with cars.

Want to learn more about Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA and our charity work? Send us a message at info@missdiasporanigeriausa.com

Dr. Osagie Emmanuel
Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA
+1 773-931-1769
Info@missdiasporanigeriausa.com

