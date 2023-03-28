HAI Deepens Historic Preservation Service Line with Two New Key Relationships

CEO Beth Maser Joins the Board of Preservation Maryland as HAI Also Becomes Sponsor of National Preservation Partners Network
Historic preservation is a rapidly-evolving space, and as one of our core competencies, it only makes sense that we align with other organizations doing cutting-edge work in this area.”
— Beth Maser, CEO and President, HAI
ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HAI, a leading professional services firm offering research, discovery, and experience services, announced today that is has expanded key relationships in the historic preservation arena, deepening its reach in this service line on both a regional and national level.
Beth Maser, CEO and President of HAI, joined the Board of Directors for Preservation Maryland - Maryland’s first and largest organization dedicated to preserving the state’s historic buildings, neighborhoods, landscapes, and archaeological sites. During her three-year-term, Beth’s role on the Board will be to bring her deep subject matter expertise in knowledge management and digital media from industry segments including government, legal, commercial, associations and non-profits.
Concurrently, HAI has also become a sponsor of the National Preservation Partners Network, a membership-based, independent association of non-profit organizations from across the United States and Territories working in the broad field of historic preservation and heritage conservation. HAI will focus initially on bringing its rich experience in oral history and digitization to the clients of the Network, which includes some of the most prominent organizations working to preserve and protect American history in both the public and private sectors.
“Historic preservation is a rapidly-evolving and exciting space, and as one of our core competencies, it only makes sense that we align our experts with other organizations doing cutting-edge work in this area,” said Beth Maser. “We have seen an uptick in business from both the public and private sectors as entities realize the value of preserving the legacies of both individuals and organizations. Our strengthened relationships with these groups will provide us access to both share this work broadly and bring best-in-class thinking to our clients.”
HAI’s research team is comprised of experts with decades of experience, analytical knowledge, and topical expertise, including a licensed private investigator. In addition to its greater Washington-DC based team, HAI also has field researchers across both the United States and the globe.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Lia Reynolds
O.F.D.C. Communications LLC
+1 561-254-2802
email us here