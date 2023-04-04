TwelveStone Health Partners Announces Chattanooga Location Expansion

Expanded Pharmacy Service to Co-Locate with Existing Infusion Center Location
MURFREESBORO, TN, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, announced today an expansion of services in Eastern Tennessee and North Georgia relocating and expanding their Ringgold, Georgia pharmacy location to Chattanooga directly beside their infusion center currently located at 1206 Pointe Center Drive, Suite 230.
After expanding the Chattanooga Infusion Center from four to ten private suites, the specialty pharmacy company is now able to treat more than 700 patients per month. As physician referrals have steadily grown, and new locations are opening north of Atlanta, TwelveStone determine that a larger, state-of-the-art pharmacy would be necessary to maintain the high-quality service level patients and referring physicians have grown to expect.
“The growth and expansion in 2023 is exciting, and a testament to the differentiated patient experience offered by TwelveStone validated by a 4.9 Star Google rating,” shared Shane Reeves, chief executive officer, TwelveStone Health Partners.
The positive feedback received on nearly a daily basis mirrors a recent Google Review from a Chattanooga area patient that states, “It’s rare to find a healthcare practice that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with outstanding quality of medical care. Their knowledge and compassion help to reassure patients in an otherwise very stressful situation.”
The new pharmacy is nearly twice the size of the North Georgia location and is better equipped to support services including home enterals, home infusions, and medications delivered in physician offices and the company’s infusion center locations. In the near term TwelveStone is planning to build another pharmacy in South Atlanta to provide expert care to patients in the rapidly expanding Atlanta MSA as well as Southern Georgia.
About TwelveStone Health Partners
TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. Founded in 2016 TwelveStone is the third iteration of pharmacy organizations founded by Shane Reeves and the Reeves family. Today TwelveStone is rapidly expanding across the Southeast anchored by spa-like infusion centers conveniently located in suburban communities supported by additional services including package medications, home infusion, enteral and injections. TwelveStone is dedicated to providing the highest level of care to those with chronic, complex conditions in the environment that is most convenient for both the patient and their loved ones. For more information, visit www.12stonehealth.com.
