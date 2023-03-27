HHS Provides SAMHSA Emergency Response Grants to Support Community Wellness, Resilience Following Recent East Palestine Train Derailment, Chemical Spill

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), is providing funding from the SAMHSA Emergency Response Grants (SERG) to the state of Ohio to support community wellness and resilience, following the Norfolk Southern freight train derailment and related chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio, in February.

“The people in and around East Palestine have been severely impacted in a number of ways by the Norfolk Southern train derailment and environmental impacts, and their community has suffered a collective trauma as a result,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “This grant funding is one way that we can help the community recover from what they’ve lived through.”

This week, Ohio will receive an initial 90-day SERG grant of $209,402, with additional funding expected after the 90 days to continue for an additional 12 months to support activities. The grant funding is expected to support the immediate and ongoing behavioral health needs of the community related to the initial incident and subsequent traumatic experiences, to minimize the long-term impacts and foster resilience in the community, and to expand and enhance the capacity of local crisis response systems to ensure adequate and effective intervention in situations of crisis.

“We want the East Palestine community, who we recognize is continuing to face hardships and trauma, to have the resources and supports they need to work through the toll on their mental health,” said Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA. “Trauma can be felt in a number of ways and is personal to each individual. We hope these funds help individuals get the support they need and promote resiliency in the East Palestine community.”

Community members, including first responders, may experience acute stress responses following incidents like the one in East Palestine, including difficulty sleeping, nightmares, changes in appetite, difficulty concentrating, changes in energy or activity levels and increases in substance use. Because environmental emergencies impact the entire community, public mental health supports are focused on community-led activities that improve wellness as the community defines their unique needs and goals in recovery.

Following the East Palestine train derailment and chemical spill, SAMHSA’s Disaster Distress Helpline, at 1-800-985-5990, provided immediate counseling to anyone affected by the train derailment. Disaster Distress Helpline counselors are available 24/7 to respond to people who need crisis counseling after experiencing a traumatic event or a disaster. Counselors are trained to offer support to people who may be experiencing a range of symptoms.

Anyone seeking treatment for mental health or substance use issues should call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 800-662-HELP (4357) or visit findtreatment.gov.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.