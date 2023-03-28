World Council of Optometry and Alcon to Launch “WCO Alcon Dry Eye Wheel” Tool, Wrapping Up Global Webinar Series

Registration Now Open for the May 9 Complimentary Online Event Focused on Dry Eye Disease Mitigation, Measurement, and Management
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Council of Optometry (WCO) and Alcon invite eye care professionals worldwide to the launch of a new and exciting practical tool to help with the diagnosis and treatment of dry eye disease. Registration is now open for the May 9 “Dry Eye Spotlight 4: WCO Alcon Dry Eye Wheel” webinar, the culmination of an initial series of complimentary global dry eye disease education initiative online events. The WCO Alcon Dry Eye Wheel, developed by world-renowned educators Professors Jennifer Craig, Lyndon Jones, and James Wolffsohn, is an at-a-glance, interactive tool designed to easily reference the three pillars of mitigation, measurement, and management, and to be accessible for broadest possible use.
A question-and-answer session will follow the launch to give participants exclusive access to the distinguished faculty members and further explore the WCO Alcon Dry Eye Wheel. Register for the May 9 webinar at https://bit.ly/DryEyeWheel.
World Council of Optometry President-Elect Dr. Sandra S. Block, O.D., M.Ed., MPH, FAAO, FCOVD said, “The three experts, Professors Craig, Wolffsohn and Jones, have been amazing in how they shared their expertise in treating dry eye disease and addressing the problems for optometrists globally. This final webinar will culminate in a practical tool, the WCO Alcon Dry Eye Wheel, which will allow clinicians to integrate mitigation, measurement and management of dry eye disease into practice immediately. I would like to thank Alcon for the opportunity to address this ocular problem together.”
Alcon Global and US Head of Professional Education and Development Carla Mack, OD, MBA, FAAO, FBCLA said, “The prevalence of dry eye symptoms and those who have dry eye disease means as optometrists that we will encounter this daily in practice. The WCO Alcon Dry Eye Wheel is a fantastic tool that aims to deliver a great deal of knowledge and an easy-to-apply approach in eye care practices worldwide. Alcon is proud to partner with the World Council of Optometry and our expert faculty as we work to raise awareness of dry eye and support optometrists in helping those who suffer.”
The “Dry Eye Spotlight 4: WCO Alcon Dry Eye Wheel” webinar will be independently presented in three time zones with live faculty-attendee interaction on Tuesday, May 9:
5 p.m. HKT/SST = Hong Kong/Singapore
6 p.m. CET = Central Europe
9 p.m. EDT = Eastern Daylight Saving
The first three webinars in the series, “Dry Eye Spotlight 1: Mitigation”, “Dry Eye Spotlight 2: Measurement”, and “Dry Eye Spotlight 3: Management” are now available on demand at dryeye.worldcouncilofoptometry.info.
The dry eye disease education initiative website also features other evidence-based, practical tools that eye care professionals can use regardless of their geographic location or available resources. The “Dry Eye Spotlight 4: WCO Alcon Dry Eye Wheel” webinar and the tool itself will also be available on demand following the May 9 event.
WCO and Alcon partnered to develop the dry eye disease education initiative to raise optometrists’ understanding of dry eye and deliver resources on practical management. Dry eye disease can be a chronic, painful condition. About 1.4 billion people are affected by dry eye symptoms worldwide, with reports of increased occurrence aligning with notable factors such as increasing use of technology, environmental triggers, and an aging population. The education initiative brings together world-renowned experts to share the latest dry eye disease data and science with the entire optometric community.
About the World Council of Optometry
The World Council of Optometry (WCO) is an international membership-based non-profit organization for individual optometrists, industry professionals and optometric organizations that envisions a world where optometry makes high quality eye health and vision care accessible to all people. Its mission is to facilitate the development of optometry around the world and support optometrists in promoting eye health and vision care as a human right through advocacy, education, policy development and humanitarian outreach. To learn more, please visit www.worldcouncilofoptometry.info or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. About Alcon
Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases, and refractive errors. Our more than 24,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.
Media Contacts
Charla Kucko, McDougall Communications for the World Council of Optometry
charla@mcdougallpr.com or +1-585-434-2146
Kevin Nicoletti, Director, Global Franchise Communications, Alcon
kevin.nicoletti@alcon.com or +1-817-551-8549
