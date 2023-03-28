Spring Floral Installation Brightens NYC’s Historic Flower District

Starbright Floral Design reimagined the entrance to the Moxy Chelsea hotel in the Flower District.
The hotel's guests experience a floral installation like no other.
The flowers are a perfect subject or backdrop for photographers in Chelsea.
Starbright Floral Design reveals their Spring-themed floral installation with hotel partner Moxy Chelsea in the heart of NYC’s Flower District.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Starbright Floral Design has revealed their Spring-themed floral installation in the heart of NYC’s Historic Flower District. This beautiful photo opportunity in Moxy Chelsea’s lobby is already stopping pedestrians in their tracks on 28th Street and inviting all to welcome Spring to our great city. Experience Spring at its most floral: 105 W 28th Street New York, NY 10001
“We have been Moxy Chelsea's Official Floral Partner since Autumn of 2021,” says Nikki Abis, Event Coordinator and Designer at Starbright Floral Design. “This season, our team has elevated the hotel's guest experience to a whole new level.”
This instagrammable installation comes in time for warmer weather and tourism surging in Chelsea and nearby NoMad district. The Flower Market has long been a hidden gem in this neighborhood. Hotels, such at the Moxy Chelsea, have been popping up along 28th street’s famous block in recent years and showing tourists a behind the scenes look at the iconic Flower Market.
“I love working with Starbright on our flower shop located in the lobby of Moxy Chelsea. Like all of the seasonal and holiday installations they have done at the hotel, the new Spring installation is breathtaking and a true Instagram moment for hotel guests and locals who visit Moxy Chelsea.” Julia Pandolfo, Senior Marketing Director of NYC Moxy Hotels at Lightstone.
To learn more about the Spring Installation, reach out to Starbright via email Nikki@Starbrightnyc.com
About Starbright Floral Design:
This flower shop is a family-owned business that started in September of 1994, located in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, just two blocks from the historic flower district.
Starbright’s roots are in the hospitality, special events and travel related industries. Starbright has risen to the top of the New York City’s florists by supporting over 200 members of the concierge community in the largest and most prestigious Manhattan hotels, the Human Resource departments of major New York City corporations, event planners and related markets.
About Moxy Chelsea:
Refined yet playful, hand-crafted yet modern, the 350-room Moxy Chelsea reimagines the urban jungle, blending botanically-inspired design with Italian romance — the Flower District’s new secret garden. Rising 35 stories high into the New York City skyline, this micro-room, macro-amenity lifestyle hotel packs in all the bells and whistles with none of the price tag.
