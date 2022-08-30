Hospitality’s Favorite Florist Takes Over Times Square
Starbright Floral Design Is Welcoming Everyone Back To The Capital of the World.
The Official Florist Of The City That Never Sleeps”NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NASDAQ and Broadway Plaza billboards are being taken over by New York City’s favorite florist, Starbright Floral Design. In celebration of the return of tourism, the return to offices, and the return of NYC in full bloom; the biggest billboards in Times Square will become a feast for the eyes.
— Starbright Floral Design
Starbright started by making its name as a florist to the hospitality industry in 1994. On Tuesday the 6th of September, Starbright is celebrating the start of its 29th year by thanking the core industries that have made Starbright the florist of choice, elevated to a level that most florists, have never seen. This coming Tuesday, Starbright is celebrating the end of a summer that roared back, and the start of a fall season that will continue to bring the world back to NYC. Starbright is welcoming everyone back to the Capital of the World. The streets are packed out. Travel, tourism, and special events are all going to reach high marks and continue to break records this fall.
Starbright’s debut on the Times Square Billboards will be a celebration that starts at 6AM on Tuesday, there will be a showing of over 300 exposures on Broadway Plaza, NASDAQ, everywhere! Flowers are everyone’s feel-good elixir. Various members of the Starbright Team will be in Times Square all day long celebrating with flowers and thanking everyone who has helped to raise Starbright to the top of the market sector. It’s going to be a party in Times Square! The public is invited to come meet the Starbright team throughout the day. Surprise appearances from 30+ Starbright team members at different times, all bringing flowers to celebrate and give away all day long!
Everyone is invited to Times Square to catch a selfie with the Starbright billboard as a backdrop. Those who catch one of our billboards and post the photo on social media, can come to the Starbright store and collect a complimentary bouquet at a day and time of their choosing. It is a celebration of flowers!
About Starbright Floral Design.
A family-owned business that started in September of 1994, located in Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan and just two blocks from the historic flower district.
The company has adopted the moniker “The Official Florist of the City That Never Sleeps”. Starbright’s roots are in the hospitality, special events and travel related industries. Starbright has risen to the top of the New York City’s florists by supporting over 200 members of the concierge community in the largest and most prestigious Manhattan hotels, the Human Resource departments of major New York City corporations, event planners and related markets. Over the years Starbright has stood by a myriad of non-profit organizations with in-kind donations that have counted in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Ronald McDonald House, Big Brother-Big Sister, Gilda’s Club, The Hellenic Initiative, Hearts of Gold, and many more have been the recipients of the community support that Starbright has provided.
Starbright has appeared on major television programs such as Today on NBC, Insider Edition, a presser with Mayor Bloomberg, as well as many podcasts, online media etc. Nic Faitos (Starbright's Senior Partner), is a regularly featured speaker at industry events. He is a regular guest on Entrepreneur Media’s Yelp Podcast (Behind the Review), Valerie Smaldone with Bagels and Broadway and many more. Nic is also the 2021 Chair of the Forbes Business Council and a member in good standing.
Starbright is a member of The Society of American Florists, NYC & Company, HSMAI-NY and other organizations.
Website: www.starbrightnyc.com
Starbright Media Page: https://www.starbrightnyc.com/media
Press Kit: https://www.starbrightnyc.com/press_kit
Social Media: @StarbrightNYC
Nic Faitos
Starbright Floral Design
+1 212-229-1610
nic@starbrightnyc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other