Game and Fish seeks applicants for Cody regional office manager

Apply online by March 30

Cody - Are you or someone you know interested in working for Game and Fish? The Cody regional office currently has an opening for an office manager and is seeking qualified applicants.

We are looking for applicants that are customer service oriented, want to work in a team environment and have an interest in wildlife and conservation.

Game and Fish offers a competitive salary, employer contribution to medical benefits and retirement plan, paid leave and holidays and much more.

Working for Game and Fish is a chance to have a fulfilling career surrounded by some of the most talented people in the wildlife and habitat conservation industry. We employ a dedicated, professional staff of more than 400 individuals across the state to help fulfill our mission of conserving wildlife, serving people.

To view the vacancy announcement and to apply, visit Wyoming’s A&I website. Applications will be accepted through March 30.

- WGFD -