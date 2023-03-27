Inspiring Young Entrepreneurs: Acton Children's Business Fair Albuquerque Calls for Exhibitors Aged 6-16

Albuquerque, NM - The Acton Children's Business Fair Albuquerque invites children aged 6-16 to apply for the opportunity to launch their very own startup businesses. The fair, now in its 5th year, will take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at Acton Academy ABQ, located at 3100 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107.

The fair provides an exciting platform for kids to develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and open their businesses to customers in a one-day marketplace. With 50 booths available, young entrepreneurs will showcase their creativity, resourcefulness, and business acumen.

Acton Children's Business Fair Albuquerque is sponsored by Acton Academy Albuquerque and Acton East Mountains, the Acton School of Business, Electric Playhouse, The Payroll Company, and generous donors and volunteers who believe that principled entrepreneurs are role models for the next generation. The event celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit, whether it's represented by well-known figures like Elon Musk or Oprah Winfrey, or the unsung heroes and business owners who serve their communities and create jobs.

Cammy Cook, Head of School at Acton Academy Albuquerque, expressed her enthusiasm for hosting the fair, saying, "We love hosting the Acton Children's Business Fair each year. It's inspiring to see young minds discovering their entrepreneurial potential and learning valuable skills that will help them succeed in life. Our school is proud to be part of this incredible journey."

The fair aims to spark the entrepreneurial flame in young minds, encouraging them to dream big and take the first step in their next great adventure. By participating in the event, children will learn valuable life skills, such as problem-solving, decision-making, and effective communication.

Apply now to exhibit at the 5th annual Acton Children's Business Fair Albuquerque on April 22, 2023. Youth are encouraged to learn more and apply at www.childrensbusinessfair.org/abq.

