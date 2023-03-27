Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops New Washer And Dryer Appliance (ALL-2791)

PITTSBURGH, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to wash and dry laundry in one convenient unit," said an inventor, from Macon, Ga., "so I invented the ALPHA OMEGA WASHER AND DRYER. My design eliminates the need to remember or even be home in order to transfer clothes from the washing cycle to the drying cycle."

The invention provides an improved design for a clothes washer and dryer appliance. In doing so, it eliminates the need to transfer clothes from the washer to the dryer. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to reduce odors. The invention features a space-saving design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ALL-2791, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-washer-and-dryer-appliance-all-2791-301780882.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


